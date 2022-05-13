MDI Softball Beats John Bapst 12-4

The MDI Trojans beat the John Bapst Crusaders 12-4 in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 13th as every Trojan had a base hit.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for the Trojans and picked up the win, allowing 3 hits. She struck out 10 and walked 1.

Maizy Weirich pitched for the Crusaders. She allowed 15 hits and struck out 5 while walking 2.

MDI offensively was led by Mollie Gray who had 2 doubles and a single. Grace Horner was 3-4 with a double and singles. Olivia Gray, Lexi Tozier and Addy Boyce each had 2 singles. Leah Carroll had a double. Bailey Goodell, Lily James and Soren Hopkins-Goff each singled for the Trojans.

For the Crusaders, Grace Martin had a double. Maizy Weirich and Julia Hagstrom each singled.

MDI is now 6-2. The Trojans are back out on the diamond on Saturday morning, May 14th at 11 a.m. when they host GSA in a make-up game

The Crusader's record is 5-5. They will host Ellsworth on Monday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.