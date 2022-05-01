MDI Softball Defeats Foxcroft Academy 13-3

The MDI Trojans defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 13-3 on Saturday afternoon, April 30th in Bar Harbor. The game was stopped in the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Bailey Goodell was in the circle for the Trojans and spun a 2 hitter. She struck out 8 and walked 5.

The Trojan's bats were in mid-season form, as every starter had at least 1 hit, and they banged out a total of 19 hits. Grace Horner, Mollie Gray and Lexi Tozier led the way going 3-4. Olivia Gray, Addie Boyce, Leah Carroll, and Lily James each had 2 hits. Bailey Goodell and Sadie Sullivan each had a single. Carroll had a triple and Tozier had a double. Boyce, Carroll, James and Tozier each drove in 2 runs.

Olivia Hill was in the circle for Foxcroft Academy. She allowed 13 runs on 19 hits, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Leah Hill and Hilary Howard each had a single for the Ponies. Foxcroft Academy stole 11 bases.

MDI is now 3-1. They will play John Bapst on Monday, May 2nd at the Union Street Complex in Bangor at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-3. They will play at Dexter on Monday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m.