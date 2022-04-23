MDI Softball Sweeps Caribou 16-0 and 10-1 [PHOTOS]

MDI's Addy Boyce 1-hit Caribou in Game 1 and freshman Taylor Grant, making her 1st start for MDI no-hit Caribou in Game 2, as the Trojans won 16-0 in a run-ruled 5 inning game and 10-1 in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Saturday, April 23rd in Bar Harbor.

In Game 1 Boyce struck out 8 and walked 1. Caribou's lone hit came off of the bat of Saffayia Durepo in the 3rd inning.

Leah Carroll paced MDI's offense in the 1st Game. She hit an inside the park home run in the 2nd inning to lead off. She also had a single and triple, just a double short of the cycle.

Olivia Gray had 2 doubles. Taylor Grant and Bailey Goodell each had a double and singles. Sadie Sullivan had 2 singles. Lily James, Grace Horner and Addy Boyce each had a single.

In Game 2 Grant had 12 strikeouts and 6 walks

Bailey Goodell led MDI's batters. She was 4-4 with a double and 3 singles. Sorens Hopkin-Goff went 3-3. Addy Boyce had 2 hits. Leah Carroll was 2-4 with a double and triple. Olivia Gray was 2-4 with a single and double. Mollie Gray was 1-2 with a double. Taylor Grant, Grace Horner and Gracie Parker each had a single.

MDI starts the season 2-0. They will play at Old Town on Tuesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou starts the season 0-2. They will play a doubleheader at John Bapst on Saturday, April 30th at 3 p.m and 5 p.m.

Check out photos from the game