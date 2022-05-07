MDI Softball Tops Brewer 12-0 in 5 Innings [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Softball Team batted around in the 3rd inning scoring 5 runs and again in the 5th inning scoring 7 runs in beating the Brewer Witches 12-0 in a 5-inning (10-run ruled) game in Brewer on Saturday, May 7th.

Addy Boyce was dominant in the circle for MDI keeping the Witches' hitters off-balance. She struck out 10, walked 2 and only allowed 2 singles.

Brewer's hits came off of the bats of Josie Pece and Hope Cluff.

MDI banged out 14 hits on the afternoon. Lily James and Addy Boyce each banged out 2 hits. They each drove in a run. Olivia Gray had 2 hits, including a double, driving in 2 runs. Bailey Goodell had a double and drove in 2 runs.Grace Horner had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs. Mollie Gray, Taylor Grant and Sadie Sullivan each had a single. Sullivan had a run batted in.

Morgan Downs started in the circle for Brewer and went 2.2 innings allowing 5 hits andd 5 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 5. Laura Stewart came on in relief and went 2.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs. She walked 1.

MDI is now 5-1. They play at Bucksport on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is 1-5. They play host to Ellsworth under the lights on Wednesday, May 11th at 7 p.m.

Check out photos from the game