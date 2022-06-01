MDI Softball Upsets Ellsworth 3-2 in Regular Season Final

For the 1st time in what seems like forever the MDI Trojans Softball Team beat the Ellsworth Eagles in both games during the regular season. On Wednesday, June 1st the Trojans beat the Eagles 3-2 in Bar Harbor. They had won the previous match-up 3-2 in Ellsworth on May 20th.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI she struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter. She allowed 6 hits.

Tyler Hellum and Hannah Wagstaff combined to strike out 6 Trojans and walked 2. They allowed 10 hits.

Boyce helped herself at the plate, going 4-4 with a RBI. Bailey Goodell had 2 singles. Olivia Gray had a double. Grace Horner, Mollie Gray and Lily James each had a single for MDI

Aaliyah Manning and Sophie Lynch, the 1-2 hitters each had 2 singles for Ellsworth. Tyler Hellum and Alicia Havey each had a single.

MDI will finish the regular season with a 12-4 record and likely finish 3rd in the Class B North Heal Point Standings

Ellsworth will also finish the regular season with a 12-4 record and likely finish 2nd in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

Both Ellsworth and MDI will host playoff games.