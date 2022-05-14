MDI Track and Field 1st Old Town 2nd in MDI Meet on Friday
The MDI Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams came in 1st with the Old Town Teams coming in 2nd in the 5-team meet held at MDI High School on Friday, May 13th. Here are the team results
Girls
- MDI - 153
- Old Town - 142
- Central - 36
- Narraguagus - 18
Boys
- MDI - 152
- Old Town - 106
- Central - 53
- Narraguagus - 32
- Searsport - 15
To see all the individual times, heights, jumps and throws click HERE
