MDI Volleyball Defeats Nokomis 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team traveled to Newport on Saturday, September 24th coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Nokomis Warriors. The individual set scores were 25-18, 25-10, 25-10.

MDI Stat Leaders

Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 2 digs

Molly Ritter: 12 kills

Soren Hopkins-Goff: 4 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs

Sharyn Lipski: 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig

According to Coach Corey Papadopoli

MDI is getting on a roll with 5 victories in our last 6 games. We keep pushing to play cleaner and improve our efficiency. Still work to do but we're headed in the right direction as we make our way through the second half of our schedule.

MDI is now 5-3. The Trojans travel to Ellsworth to take on the Eagles on Thursday, September 29th at 6 p.m.

Nokomis is 3-4. They travel to Mesalonskee on Wednesday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m.

