MDI’s Tozier and Caribou’s Deprey Named Big East Girls Players of the Week for Week 2

Congratulations to MDI's Lexi Tozier and Caribou's Madelynn Deprey who were named the Big East Girls Players of the Week for Week 2 by the Big East Coaches.

Tozier, a senior for the MDI Trojans played in 3 games, scoring 49 points and ripping down 41 rebounds. She dished out 5 assists and had 5 steals as the Trojans went 2-1.

Deprey, a senior at Caribou, was the player of the week for Week 1. She played in 3 games, and scored 68 points while ripping down 29 rebounds. She dished out 9 assists and had 13 steals. The Vikings went 2-1 on the week.

Named to the Big East Girl's Basketball Honor Roll were

Liv Adams - Caribou - 3 games, 30 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth -3 games, 42 points, 12 rebounds, 6 aassists,5 steals

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 3 games, 35 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 teals

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 30 points, 8 rebounds 3 assists, 7 steals

Stella Goetz - John Bapst - 2 games, 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals

MK Tracy - Hermon - 1 game, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Brooke Gallop - Hermon - 1 game, 8 point, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle - 3 games, 41 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 4 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 4 through Sunday, December 29th. Voting will take place Monday, December 30th through Thursday, January 2nd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 3rd. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

