Merrimack Gets Even, Beats UMaine In OT

The UMaine hockey unbeaten streak ended Saturday night with 1:24 left in overtime. The Merrimack Warriors scored a goal to lift them to a 3-2 win and ended the Black Bears streak at six.

Maine is now 9-7-3 in Hockey East, 15-10-4 overall.

Twice Merrimack grabbed one goal leads in regulation and the Black Bears kept getting powerplay goals to tie the game. The first one was Tim Doherty, the second one from Mitch Fossier.

It stayed 2-2 until Sami Tavernier scored the winner late in OT.

Maine's Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves. Warriors goalie Drew Vogler made 36.

The Black Bears travel to Providence next for a Friday night HE game.