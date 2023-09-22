TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football

TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football

Ticket

The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Monday, September 18, 7 p.m., Freeport at John Bapst football
Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town girls soccer
Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town boys soccer
Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Hermon boys soccer
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Messalonskee at Brewer football
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Bucksport at Orono football

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Filed Under: Brewer Witches, Messalonskee Eagles
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, High School Football, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket