Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights 1-11-21

A weekend full of stories from UMaine athletics, to the NFL playoffs, and a postponed Celtics game, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff recap those and more.

The UMaine women’s basketball team finished off the weekend sweep of NJIT inside the Pit in Orono yesterday with a 74-51 win to improve to 8-and-1, 5-and-1 in America East.

The UMaine Men’s basketball team managed a weekend split with NJIT by winning in Newark, New Jersey yesterday 45-41.

There was supposed to be a vote this week by the NCAA about the Name, Image, and Likeness proposal to allow student-athletes to profit from playing college sports and the notability that comes with it, but it appears that vote is on hold for now.

In what is believed to be the first Father-Daughter coaching matchup in women’s college basketball history, Daughter beat Dad Saturday as Maureen Magarity’s Holy Cross Crusaders beat Army coached by Dave Magarity 80-46.

The Boston Celtics were scheduled to host the Miami Heat yesterday, Miami favored by 9 and a half because the C’s were going to be without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and 5 others because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. But that game was postponed. Because Miami didn’t have enough healthy players to take the floor.

NBA said they have no plans to pause the season and expected there would be some cancellations and created the schedule accordingly.

The UMaine Men’s hockey team played at Vermont this weekend, and the Bears and Catamounts split the two games. UVM won Friday 5-4, and UMaine responded Saturday for their first win of the season scoring three times in the first period on their way to a 4-3 win.

The UMaine women’s team was supposed to be at Holy Cross for the second time this season, but that series was called off after a Black Bears player tested positive for COVID-19. It was initially a presumptive positive test.

The PGA of America is moving the 2022 PGA Championship out of the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday –

AFC Baltimore at Buffalo 8:15pm Buf -2.5

NFC LA Rams at Green Bay 4:35pm GB -7

Sunday –

AFC Cleveland at Kansas City 3:05pm KC -10

NFC Tampa Bay at New Orleans 6:40pm NO -3

Tonight is the College Football National Championship game as #1 Alabama plays #3 Ohio State in Miami at 8pm. Crimson Tide is favored by 8.5