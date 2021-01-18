Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights for 1-18-21

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff roll through the headlines from UMaine sports, to the NFL Playoffs, and the Celtics and Bruins both playing during the weekend.

The UMaine women’s basketball team has won 5 straight games since their only loss of the season, and the Bears picked up a two game sweep at Albany, after having to prepare for the Great Danes on short notice after the series against Vermont was called off.

The UMaine men were blown out twice at Vermont this weekend, losing to the Catamounts by 35 Saturday and 28 Sunday to drop to 2-and-7 overall, 2-and-6 in conference.

The Celtics were back on the floor yesterday hosting the Knicks at the Garden, and Kemba Walker returned to the Boston lineup. It didn’t help, as New York routed Boston 105-75.

Boston visits Philadelphia Wednesday for the first of two games with the Sixers, maybe. Last night’s game between Oklahoma City and Philadelphia was postponed because the Sixers didn’t have enough players to meet the NBA’s minimum requirement of 8.

The UMaine men’s hockey team took a weekend split against the 16th ranked Providence College Friars on the road this weekend.

The UMaine women’s team had their series at UVM called off, and as a replacement the Bears traveled to play at 4th ranked Northeastern yesterday, and the Huskies pulled out the 3-2 overtime win.

The Boston Bruins are still on the road, this afternoon at 5, the B’s play the Islanders in New York. The winner came with 2 seconds left in the extra session.

The NFL Conference Championship games are set for this Sunday, and it’s Tampa Bay at Green Bay in the NFC, while Buffalo plays at Kansas City in the AFC.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spent yesterday interviewing for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

According to reports coming out during the weekend, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms with third baseman Rafael Devers to avoid arbitration.

Boston also reportedly signed left handed starting pitcher Martin Perez to a one year 5 million dollar guaranteed deal.

Former UMaine Athletic Director and the current AD at Duke, Kevin White, is stepping down after 13 seasons with the Blue Devils.

Maine offensive lineman Liam Dobson is transferring to Texas State. He is one of 10 transfers expected to join the Bobcats program for the coming season. Dobson is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.