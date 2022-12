Montverde Academy rallied to defeat Long Island Lutheran on Friday, December 2nd, 56-51.

Former Nokomis High School and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg had a team-high 29 minutes. He had a game-high blocked shots and a game-high 8 rebounds. He had 5 points and 2 steals.

Check out the highlights.

Montverde takes on Legacy Early College Saturday night, December 3rd at 8 p.m.