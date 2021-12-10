More Impressive – Brady’s TB Title Or Belichick’s Rebuild? [Poll]

The grass ain't always greener on the other side...or so they say.

Try telling that to the greatest QB of and greatest head coach of all-time. Nearly 19 months after their divorce, the two are experiencing the same level of success solo that they shared for 20 years.

Tom Brady got the jump start on the "who deserved more credit" argument by guiding the Tampa Bay Bucs to a Super Bowl title a season ago. Meanwhile, it was Bill Belichick left to see the harsh realities of life without his GOAT QB.

But after one season of taking it on the chin, Bill revamped the Pats into legitimate contenders. The season didn't begin with the smoothest of sailing, but thanks to their current 7-game win-streak, the Patriots now sit atop the AFC and own a 1.5-game advantage (plus the tiebreaker) over the Bills in the East.

And all Brady is doing is rowing along with his band of Buccaneers down in The Sunshine State to the tune of a 9-3 record while playing at an MVP-level clip.

It's no surprise that both men have found success on their own, but which has been more impressive to this point?