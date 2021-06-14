MPA Adjusts Time for Bangor and Skowhegan Baseball and Softball Regional Finals Tuesday June 15

The Maine Principal's Association has adjusted the times for the Bangor vs. Skowhegan Softball and Baseball games on Tuesday, June 15th to accommodate fans from both schools who want to attend both games in Augusta

Fans planning on attending both games should save their ticket from baseball to present at softball, as one ticket will gain access for both games

The baseball game between the #5 Bangor Rams and the #6 Skowhegan RiverHawks will take place at Morton Field in Augusta at 4:30 p.m.

The softball game between the #2 Skowhegan RiverHawks and the #8 Bangor Rams will now take place at 7 p.m. at Cony High School.

#8 Bangor upset #1 Messalonskee 4-3 in the Quarterfinals and #4 Brunswick 8-3 in the semifinals.

#2 Skowhegan defeated #10 Edward Little12-1 in the Quarterfinals and #3 Oxford Hills 3-2 in the semifinals