Special Olympics of Maine and the Maine Principals Association have issued an advisory to suspend the unified basketball and cheering season through the remainder of March, effective immediately.

This is effective as of Wednesday, March 11.

"Needless to say this decision does not come as an easy one," Philip Geelhoed, the president and CEO of the Special Olympics of Maine said in a release. "These actions are necessary to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent transmission of the virus."

The Courageous Steps Tournament in Orono this weekend and the Unified Classic game at the Pit at the University of Maine have been canceled.

End of the season plans for the Unified teams to bring closure to their season are in the works. More details will be shared with the teams once that is determined.