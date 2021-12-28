Mt. Blue Girls Rally to Defeat Brewer 45-31 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls were leading the Mt. Blue Cougars 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Mount Blue outscored Brewer 22-7 in the final quarter. Mount Blue defeated Brewer 45-31 in Brewer on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Photo Katie Sproul

Mount Blue led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and the score was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half.

Mount Blue was led by Hannah Wilbur and Eva Stevens each of whom had 14 points. The Cougars were 15-28 from the free throw line, including going 10-15 in the 4th Quarter. The Cougars had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Wilbur and Stevens each knocking down 2 3's.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 9 points while Allie Flagg finished with 7 points. The Witches were 7-17 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Roberts and Flagg each had 2 3-pointers for Brewer.

Mount Blue is now 2-4 and next plays at home against Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-4 and is off until Tuesday, January 4th when they host Bangor at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mt Blue Girls 10 9 4 22 45 Brewer Girls 9 10 5 7 31

Box Score

Mount Blue

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Bree Griffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lindsey Arsenault 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Katelyn Daggett 1 6 1 1 0 4 6 2 12 Aislin Reynolds 1 3 0 0 0 3 6 2 15 Hannah Wilbur 1 14 4 2 2 4 4 1 21 Eryn Parlin 1 6 2 2 0 2 4 1 23 Chloe Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Maia Macisaac 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Maddison Bubier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Jordan Dunham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Eva Stevens 1 14 5 3 2 2 5 3 34 Kara Daggett 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 44 Caitlin Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 TOTALS 1 45 13 9 4 15 28 15

Brewer