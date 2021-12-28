Mt. Blue Girls Rally to Defeat Brewer 45-31 [STATS]

Photo Katie Sproul

The Brewer Girls were leading the Mt. Blue Cougars 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Mount Blue outscored Brewer 22-7 in the final quarter.  Mount Blue defeated Brewer 45-31 in Brewer on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Photo Katie Sproul

Mount Blue led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and the score was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half.

Mount Blue was led by Hannah Wilbur and Eva Stevens each of whom had 14 points. The Cougars were 15-28 from the free throw line, including going 10-15 in the 4th Quarter. The Cougars had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Wilbur and Stevens each knocking down 2 3's.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 9 points while Allie Flagg finished with 7 points. The Witches were 7-17 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Roberts and Flagg each had 2 3-pointers for Brewer.

Mount Blue is now 2-4 and next plays at home against Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-4 and is off until Tuesday, January 4th when they host Bangor at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Mt Blue Girls10942245
Brewer Girls9105731

Box Score

Mount Blue

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Bree Griffin10000000
4Lindsey Arsenault10000000
11Katelyn Daggett16110462
12Aislin Reynolds13000362
15Hannah Wilbur114422441
21Eryn Parlin16220241
23Chloe Roberts10000000
23Maia Macisaac10000000
24Maddison Bubier10000000
25Jordan Dunham10000000
33Eva Stevens114532253
34Kara Daggett12110012
44Caitlin Burke10000024
TOTALS1451394152815

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore13000344
5Jordan Doak10000003
10Trea Broussard12110002
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore10000002
15Allie Flagg17202143
20Mariah Roberts19312111
21Lindsey Pine10000000
22Riley Umel12110003
23Jenna McQuarrie16220262
35Kelly DiCarlo12110021
TOTALS131106471721
