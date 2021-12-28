Mt. Blue Girls Rally to Defeat Brewer 45-31 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls were leading the Mt. Blue Cougars 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Mount Blue outscored Brewer 22-7 in the final quarter. Mount Blue defeated Brewer 45-31 in Brewer on Tuesday night, December 28th.
Mount Blue led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and the score was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half.
Mount Blue was led by Hannah Wilbur and Eva Stevens each of whom had 14 points. The Cougars were 15-28 from the free throw line, including going 10-15 in the 4th Quarter. The Cougars had 3 3-pointers on the night, with Wilbur and Stevens each knocking down 2 3's.
Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 9 points while Allie Flagg finished with 7 points. The Witches were 7-17 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 4 3-pointers on the night. Roberts and Flagg each had 2 3-pointers for Brewer.
Mount Blue is now 2-4 and next plays at home against Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.
Brewer is now 2-4 and is off until Tuesday, January 4th when they host Bangor at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Katie Sproul for the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mt Blue Girls
|10
|9
|4
|22
|45
|Brewer Girls
|9
|10
|5
|7
|31
Box Score
Mount Blue
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Bree Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lindsey Arsenault
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Katelyn Daggett
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|2
|12
|Aislin Reynolds
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|2
|15
|Hannah Wilbur
|1
|14
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1
|21
|Eryn Parlin
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|23
|Chloe Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Maia Macisaac
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Maddison Bubier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Jordan Dunham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Eva Stevens
|1
|14
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|34
|Kara Daggett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|Caitlin Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|13
|9
|4
|15
|28
|15
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|31
|10
|6
|4
|7
|17
|21