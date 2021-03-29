Munch Madness: Elite 8 – Sweet & Salty Regions

The Elite Eight gets underway tonight and tomorrow in the men's and women's basketball tournaments, and our Munch Madness bracket to decide the best snack food is no different.

Remaining in the field, from the the Salty Region it's #3 Peanuts/Assorted Nuts vs. #4 Popcorn. In the Sweet Region #2 Oreo battles #4 Rice Krispies. On the other side of the bracket, #1 Cheetos will meet #3 Cheez It in the Cheese Region final, while #1 Lays Classic continues to progress despite our outcries and will take on #2 Nacho Cheese Doritos in the Chip Region final.

It's time to pick the champions of two of the regions. Up first, the Sweet and Salty side of the bracket. Which snacks should advance to the Final 4?