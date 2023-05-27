Narraguagus’ Cirone Tosses a No-Hitter as the Knights Beat Washington Academy 2-1 [VIDEO]

Bella Cirone of Narraguagus High School tossed another no-hitter on Friday, May 26th and the Knights beat Washington Academy 2-1 in East Machias.

Cirone struck out 8 and walked 3. The lone run that the Raiders scored was unearned.

Check out the video of the final out, a strikeout for the no-hitter.

Trinity Morris and Laney Oliver each had 2 singles to lead Narraguagus at the plate. Paidyn Cashman and Ceanna Wallas each singled.

Becca Scribner was in the circle for Washington Academy. She allowed just the 6 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 5 and walked 2.

With the win, Narraguagus concludes their regular season with a 13-3 mark, and should finish 3rd in the Class C North Heal Points and will play in the playoffs.

Washington Academy is 2-12 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Bucksport on Monday, May 29th at 1 p.m.