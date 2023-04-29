Narraguagus Doubles Up Washington Academy 6-3

The Narraguagus Knights doubled up the Washington Academy Raiders, winning 6-3 in Harrington on Friday, April 28th.

Bella Cirone went the distance for the Knights, scattering 4 hits and allowing 3 runs. She walked 2 and struck out 13.

Catcher Paidyn Cashman had a pair of hits, including a double, driving in 2 runs for "Guagus. Autumn Peterson and Cenanna Wallace each had 2 hits. Laney Oliver had the lone other hit for Narraguagus.

Becca Scribner was in the circle for the Raiders. She went 6.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Avery Cates had a triple to lead the Raider's offensively. Rachel Keeton had 2 singles and Lily Hennessey had a single for Washington Academy.

Narraguagus is now 4-0. They host the Searsport Vikings on Saturday April 29th at 1 p.m.

Washington Academy is 2-3. They play in Blue Hill against George Stevens Academy on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m.

