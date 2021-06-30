There's no real need to bury the headline on this one -- Red Sox Nation was turned upside down by this suggestion.

Scrolling through Twitter yesterday, users came across a video from Shukri Wrights, a nationally syndicated sports talk show host, mentioning that he's not a fan of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" being played in the middle of the 8th inning at Red Sox games (or any other Boston sports games) and explained why.

In his video, Shukri's point is he would like to hear a song that creates more emotion than "Sweet Caroline" during a game (he mentions TD Garden, but regardless of whether you're watching the B's or C's at the Garden or the Sox at Fenway, the point remains the same).

Obviously, singing "Sweet Caroline" in the middle of the 8th inning at Fenway has been a staple for decades, especially when Neil Diamond sang it live at Fenway in 2013 following the Boston Marathon bombing (which Shukri referenced and said he respected).

Needless to say, Shukri's comments about "Sweet Caroline" garnered A LOT of reactions from New Englanders. So what do you think? Are you in the minority that would change it, or with the majority that says there's too much change and the tradition of "Sweet Caroline" should stay the same forever? Here are just SOME of the comments:

New England Reacts to Red Sox Fan Request to Ditch 'Sweet Caroline' Would you be into getting rid of 'Sweet Caroline' at Boston sporting events? Here's what 30 New Englanders had to say.