Nick Charlton Discusses Black Bears Spring Football
UMaine football's Nick Charlton joined The Drive on Thursday after parameters for FCS spring football was set earlier in the week.
The season can begin on March 6th for the Black Bears, and will consist of six conference games during a seven week stretch, with the option of adding up to two non-conference games.
Maine is currently conducting what would be spring football in a normal year, and coach Charlton talked about the backwards prep and season.