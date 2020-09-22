Nick Pivetta Makes His Starting Debut With The Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (23-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (20-34, fifth in the AL East)

Pregame show begins at 6:30pm, with the first pitch at 7:30pm on 92.9 The Ticket.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Keegan Akin (1-1, 3.38 ERA) Boston: Nick Pivetta (0-0, 15.88 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Getty Images

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 12-25 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .328.

The Orioles have gone 12-22 against division opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .527.

Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 57 hits and has 17 RBIs.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.