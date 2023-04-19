Nokomis Beats Belfast 9-4 as Warriors Blast 3 Home Runs

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Belfast Lions 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon, April 19th as John Davis blasted 2 home runs and Grady Hartsgrove went yard.

Davis was 2-3 with the 2 blasts, driving in 3 runs. Jacob Neumayer had 2 hits driving in 2 runs. Hartsgrove drove in 2 runs with his homer. Connor Sides and Aaron Mooers each singled.

Neumayer started on the hill for the Warriors and went 3.2 innings. He allowed 3 runs, walking 9 and striking out 9. He didn't allow a hit. Sides came on in relief, allowing 2 hits and 1 run over the final 3.1 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 3.

The Lions used 4 pitchers in the game. Oli Tarbox started allowing 6 runs on 6 hits in 1.2 inning. He walked 2 and didn't strike out a batter. Curtis Littlefield went 1.1 innings, without allowing a hit. He struck out 2. Eli Veilleux pitched 2 hitless innings, striking out 4 and walking 1. KJ Payson pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, striking out 2.

Belfast had 2 hits on the afternoon. Curtis and Luke Littlefield each had a single.

Nokomis 1-0 plays at Waterville on Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Belfast 0-1 plays at home against Cony on Friday, April 21 at 12 Noon.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

