Nokomis Boys Beat Lawrence 3-2 in Extra Innings

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Lawrence Bulldogs in Fairfield on Friday afternoon, 3-2 in 8 innings as Cody Chretien scored on an error to break a 2-2 tie.

Chretien pitched a complete 8-inning game for the Warriors. He struck out 3, didn't walk a batter and scattered 2 hits to pick up the win.

Ben Ryder was the tough-luck loser for Lawrence. He pitched 8 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, only 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Mike Scharf was 3-4 with a run knocked in for the Warriors. Owen Upton, Mason Hopkins and Connor Sides singled for Nokomis.

Ben Ryder had a double and Trombly Andrew singled for Lawrence.

Nokomis is now 5-2. They will play at home against Hermon on Tuesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

Lawrence is 4-2. They play at Gardiner on Monday, May 9th at 4 p.m.