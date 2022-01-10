Nokomis Boys Defeat Cony 80-53 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys traveled down I-95 to take on the Cony Rams on Saturday, January 8th coming back to Newport with a 80-53 victory.
Cony led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-29 at the end of the 1st Half. But then Nokomis outscored the Rams 32-3 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 61-37 lead. In the 3rd Quarter Cooper Flagg took over scoring 20 points.
Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 32 points while Ace Flagg finished with 19 points. The Warriors were 10-11 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3-pointers, and Grady Hartsgrove, Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.
Cony had 3 players in double figures. Kam Dovin had a team-high19 points, while Luke Briggs had 11 points and Parker Sargent finished with 10 points. The Rams were 2-4 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Kam Dovin and Parker Sargent each had 2 3's and Luke Briggs the other for Cony.
Nokomis is now 8-1 and will play home against the Gardiner Tigers on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cony is 7-2 and will play home against the Skowhegan River Hawks on Wednesday, January 12th.
To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Boys
|15
|14
|32
|19
|80
|Cony Boys
|19
|15
|3
|16
|53
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Jake Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ace Flagg
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Connor Sides
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Ethan Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|32
|13
|12
|1
|5
|6
|35
|Madden White
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|80
|32
|26
|6
|10
|11
Cony
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Sam Flannery
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luke Briggs
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brayden Barbeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kam Dovin
|19
|8
|6
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Brodi Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kaleb Stred
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brady Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Daryn Flynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dominick Napolitano
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Rocco Napolitano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Eli Parise
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Parker Sargent
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|35
|Jordan Benedict
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|53
|23
|18
|5
|2
|4