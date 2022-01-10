Nokomis Boys Defeat Cony 80-53 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys traveled down I-95 to take on the Cony Rams on Saturday, January 8th coming back to Newport with a 80-53 victory.

Cony led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-29 at the end of the 1st Half. But then Nokomis outscored the Rams 32-3 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 61-37 lead. In the 3rd Quarter Cooper Flagg took over scoring 20 points.

Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 32 points while Ace Flagg finished with 19 points. The Warriors were 10-11 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3-pointers, and Grady Hartsgrove, Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Cony had 3 players in double figures. Kam Dovin had a team-high19 points, while Luke Briggs had 11 points and Parker Sargent finished with 10 points. The Rams were 2-4 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Kam Dovin and Parker Sargent each had 2 3's and Luke Briggs the other for Cony.

Nokomis is now 8-1 and will play home against the Gardiner Tigers on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cony is 7-2 and will play home against the Skowhegan River Hawks on Wednesday, January 12th.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Boys1514321980
Cony Boys191531653

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant930300
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend000000
11Ace Flagg1999011
12Grady Hartsgrove310100
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides411022
20Mason Hopkins200022
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg211000
32Cooper Flagg321312156
35Madden White943100
TOTALS80322661011

Cony

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Sam Flannery211000
1Luke Briggs1154100
2Brayden Barbeau000000
3Kam Dovin1986212
5Brodi Freeman000000
10Kaleb Stred633000
11Brady Hopkins000000
12Daryn Flynn000000
14Dominick Napolitano311012
21Rocco Napolitano000000
22Eli Parise000000
33Parker Sargent1042200
35Jordan Benedict211000
TOTALS532318524
