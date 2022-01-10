Nokomis Boys Defeat Cony 80-53 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys traveled down I-95 to take on the Cony Rams on Saturday, January 8th coming back to Newport with a 80-53 victory.

Cony led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-29 at the end of the 1st Half. But then Nokomis outscored the Rams 32-3 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 61-37 lead. In the 3rd Quarter Cooper Flagg took over scoring 20 points.

Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 32 points while Ace Flagg finished with 19 points. The Warriors were 10-11 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3-pointers, and Grady Hartsgrove, Cooper Flagg and Madden White each had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Cony had 3 players in double figures. Kam Dovin had a team-high19 points, while Luke Briggs had 11 points and Parker Sargent finished with 10 points. The Rams were 2-4 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Kam Dovin and Parker Sargent each had 2 3's and Luke Briggs the other for Cony.

Nokomis is now 8-1 and will play home against the Gardiner Tigers on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cony is 7-2 and will play home against the Skowhegan River Hawks on Wednesday, January 12th.

To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 15 14 32 19 80 Cony Boys 19 15 3 16 53

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Kellen Peavey 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 9 3 0 3 0 0 5 Jake Noyes 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Dawson Townsend 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Ace Flagg 19 9 9 0 1 1 12 Grady Hartsgrove 3 1 0 1 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 4 1 1 0 2 2 20 Mason Hopkins 2 0 0 0 2 2 21 Ethan Cole 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Cooper Flagg 32 13 12 1 5 6 35 Madden White 9 4 3 1 0 0 TOTALS 80 32 26 6 10 11

Cony