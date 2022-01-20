Nokomis Boys Knock Brewer from the Ranks of Unbeaten 72-43 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team handed the Brewer Witches their first loss of the season 72-43 in Newport on Thursday, January 20th. The win moves the Nokomis Boys ahead of Brewer in the Class A North Heal Points with Nokomis now number 1 and Brewer number 2.

It was revenge for the Newport as Brewer beat Nokomis 57-46 in Brewer back on December 17th.

Nokomis led from the beginning, leading 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 53-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cooper Flagg had a monstrous night for Newport leading all scorers with 30 points. Ace and Hunter Flagg each had 10 points. Nokomis was 3-10 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Alex Grant and Hunter Flagg each has 2 3-pointers while Dawson Townsend chipped in a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Colby Smith with 13 points while Brock Flagg had 12 points. The Witches were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointerss. Brock Flagg and Aaron Newcomb each had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 9-1 and will host Messalonskee on Saturday, January 22nd

Nokomis is 10-1 and will host Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 22nd

Thanks to Coach Earl Anderson for the stats.

You can nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week by clicking HERE

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 6 11 17 9 43 Nokomis Boys 16 18 19 19 72

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 Colby Smith 13 6 6 0 1 2 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 6 2 2 0 2 2 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 6 2 0 2 0 0 22 Evan Glass 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 5 2 2 0 1 1 32 Brock Flagg 12 4 2 2 2 2 34 Cameron Hughes 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 43 16 12 4 7 9

Nokomis