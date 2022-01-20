Nokomis Boys Knock Brewer from the Ranks of Unbeaten 72-43 [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team handed the Brewer Witches their first loss of the season 72-43 in Newport on Thursday, January 20th. The win moves the Nokomis Boys ahead of Brewer in the Class A North Heal Points with Nokomis now number 1 and Brewer number 2.

It was revenge for the Newport as Brewer beat Nokomis 57-46 in Brewer back on December 17th.

Nokomis led from the beginning, leading 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 53-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cooper Flagg had a monstrous night for Newport leading all scorers with 30 points. Ace and Hunter Flagg each had 10 points. Nokomis was 3-10 from the free throw line. They had  5 3-pointers. Alex Grant and Hunter Flagg each has 2 3-pointers while Dawson Townsend chipped in a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Colby Smith with 13 points while Brock Flagg had 12 points. The Witches were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointerss. Brock Flagg and Aaron Newcomb each had 2 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 9-1 and will host Messalonskee on Saturday, January 22nd

Nokomis is 10-1 and will host Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 22nd

Thanks to Coach Earl Anderson for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys61117943
Nokomis Boys1618191972

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau100012
4Colby Smith1366012
10Kyle Horr000000
12Brady Saunders622022
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb620200
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin522011
32Brock Flagg1242222
34Cameron Hughes000000
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS431612479

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant620200
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend310100
11Ace Flagg1055000
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides844000
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg1042200
32Cooper Flagg301414028
35Madden White522012
TOTALS7232275310
