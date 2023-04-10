Nokomis-Ellsworth Baseball Exhibition Game [PHOTOS]
The Nokomis Warriors traveled to Ellsworth on Monday, April 10th to play the Ellsworth Eagles in an exhibition game.
Ellsworth will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, April 12th at 4 p.m. in Ellsworth.
Nokomis will host Erskine Academy on Thursday, April 13th at 4 p.m.
If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.
Check out some of the photos from the game
