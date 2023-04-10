Nokomis-Ellsworth Baseball Exhibition Game [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Nolomis Baseball Exhibition Game April 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Warriors traveled to Ellsworth on Monday, April 10th to play the Ellsworth Eagles in an exhibition game.

Ellsworth will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, April 12th at 4 p.m. in Ellsworth.

Nokomis will host Erskine Academy on Thursday, April 13th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

Check out some of the photos from the game

Nokomis-Ellsworth Baseball Exhibition Game April 10

