Nokomis Falls to Oceanside 4-0

Jacob Watkinson 2-hit the Nokomis Warriors in Newport on Thursday, April 27th as the Oceanside Mariners won 4-0.

Watkinson struck out 5 and walked 1.

Connor Sides started for the Warriors and went 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Owen Sides came on to pitch the final inning, allowing 1 run, while walking 2.

Grady Hartsgrove had a double and Owen Buck had a single for the Warriors.

Dom Frisone and Parker Darge each had 2 hits for the Mariners.

Nokomis is 2-1 and will play against Cony on Friday April 28th at 3:30 p.m.

Cony is 1-2 and will play against Waterville on Saturday, April 29th at 2 p.m.

You can vote for the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week HERE until Thursday night, April 27th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc