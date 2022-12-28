Nokomis Girls Power Past Erskine Academy 62-30 [STATS]

Last year the Nokomis Girls Basketball Team went 1-17. They are 3-1 in the 2022-23 season after beating Erskine Academy 62-30 on Tuesday, December 27th.

They jumped out to a 17-8 1st Quarter lead on Tuesday, and led 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Camryn King who finished with 20 points. Brianna Townsend had 15 points and Raegan King 12 points. The Warriors were 2-3 from the free throw and drained 12 3-pointers in the game. Raegan King had 4 3's while Townsend had 2 3's. Camryn King had 2 3's and Emberli Michaud and Danica Migliore each had a 3-pointer.

For Erskine Academy Emma Stred had 16 points. Mackenzie Toner finished with 8 points and 2 3-pointers. Grace Hutchins had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 3-6 from the free throw line.

Nokomis is now 3-1. They play at Messalonskee on December 29th at 11:30 a.m.

Erskine Academy is now 1-3. They play at Cony on Friday, December 30th at 12 Noon.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 17 16 17 12 62 Erskine Academy Girls 8 9 10 3 30

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Camryn King 20 6 2 2 3 Emberli Michaud 3 - 1 - - Danica Migliore 7 2 1 - - Alexa Brann 0 - - - - Kristen Condon 0 - - - - Eliya Drummond 0 - - - - Raegan King 12 - 4 - - Brianna Townsend 15 3 3 - - Emma Marble 3 - 1 - - Brylee Beaulieu 2 1 - - - Alaina Donahue 0 - - - - Addison Hawthorne 0 - - - - Elizabeth Parker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 12 12 2 3

Erskine Academy