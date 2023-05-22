Nokomis Scores in Bottom of 7th to Beat Hermon 1-0 [PHOTOS]

The Nokomis Warriors scored on an error in the bottom of the 7th inning with 1 out to beat the Hermon Hawks 1-0 in Newport on Senior Recognition afternoon.

Mia Coots allowed just 1 hit as the Nokomis junior struck out 14. She didn't walk a batter.

Mikelle Verrill allowed just 6 hits for the Hawks. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

Ava Dean had the Hawk's lone hit.

Camryn King was 2-3 with a double out of the leadoff spot for Nokomis. Jenna Sawtelle and Raegan King each had a double. Mia Coots and Addy Hawthorne each had a single.

Nokomis is now 14-0 and unbeaten on top of the Class B North Heal Points. They travel to Lawrence on Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 10-3. They host Ellsworth on Thursday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.

