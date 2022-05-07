Nokomis Softball Remains Unbeaten Beats Lawrence 3-1

Mia Coots spun a 1-hitter and the Nokomis Warriors defeated the Lawrence Bulldogs 3-1 in Fairfield on Friday afternoon.

Coots came on top of the pitcher's duel. She struck out 16 and walked only 1 batter. Meanwhile Lawrence's Sage Reed was almost as good. She allowed 3 hits and 3 walks while striking out 14.

Megan Watson, Coots and Hope Brooks each had a single for the Warriors. Watson and Brooks each had a run batted in.

Lawrence's lone hit came from Kaylee Elkins.

Nokomis is now 7-0. The Warriors will play host to the Hermon Hawks on Tuesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

Lawrence is 4-2. The Bulldogs will play the Gardiner Tigers on the road on Monday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)