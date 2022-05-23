Northern Maine Class C Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 12-1 160.629 2 Mattanawcook 12-1 148.048 3 Sumner 10-2 88.287 4 Central 6-5 76.646 5 Narraguagus 5-4 58.330 6 PCHS 4-8 57.030 7 Calais 5-6 56.588 8 Orono 4-8 46.250 9 Houlton 4-4 43.333 10 Fort Kent 7-4 43.257 11 Dexter 3-6 40.888 12 Mount View 6-7 39.628 13 Penquis 4-6 29.136 14 MCI 3-10 27.524 15 Washington Acad 3-9 23.939 16 GSA 2-9 21.818