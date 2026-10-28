Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 27

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 27

Photo Jon Ouellette

Tuesday, October 27th saw Maine's high school field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams competing in playoff action. Here are all the reported scores.

Field Hockey

  • Boothbay 4 Waynflete 0
  • Cheverus 6 Noble 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 9 Orono 0
  • Lake Region 2 Cape Elizabeth 1
  • Lisbon 3 Wells 0
  • Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 0
  • Mt. Ararat 8 Brewer 0
  • Old Town 2 Belfast 1
  • Sanford/Kennebunk 4 Falmouth 2
  • Stearns/Schenck 2 Winslow 0
  • Winthrop 3 Oak Hill 0
  • Yarmouth 9 Fryeburg Academy 3

Boys Soccer

  • Calais 3 Van Buren 0
  • Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 2
  • Falmouth 4 Gorham 1
  • Fort Fairfild 3 Washburn 0
  • Fort Kent 2 Washington Academy 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 Gardiner 0
  • Freeport 5 Lincoln Academy 1
  • GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Central 0
  • John Bapst 2 Caribou 1
  • Lewiston 3 Bangor 1
  • Madawaska 6 Maine School of Math and Science 0
  • Mt. Abram 2 Mountain Valley 0
  • Mount View 4 Winslow 2
  • NYA 3 Lisbon 2
  • Oceanside 3 Ellsworth 2
  • Orono 5 MCI 1
  • Pine Tree Academy 5 Rangeley Lakes 0
  • Piscataquis 1 Bucksport 0
  • Scarborough 1 Biddeford 0
  • Telstar 5 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
  • Temple Academy 2 Valley 0
  • Waynflete 1 Maranacook 0
  • Windham 2 Westbrook 1
  • Wiscasset/Boothbay 2 Carrabec/Madison
  • Wisdom 5 Lee Academy 0
  • Yarmouth 9 Leavitt 1

Girls Soccer

  • Bangor Christian 8 Rangeley Lakes 0
  • Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0
  • Buckfield 6 Greenville 0
  • Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cony 2 Gardiner 1
  • Dexter 2 Penquis Valley 1
  • Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 0
  • Freeport 1 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Greely 6 Poland 2
  • Hermon 3 Belfast 0
  • Houlton 7 Central 2
  • John Bapst 5 Erskine Academy 1
  • Kennebunk 3 Cheverus 1
  • Maranacook 2 Waynflete 0
  • Mt. Abram 1 Winthrop 0
  • Mt. Ararat 2 Lewiston 1
  • Orono 1 Bucksport 0
  • Richmond 6 Dirigo 0
  • Scarborough 5 Thornton Academy 1
  • Shead 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
  • South Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Sumner 3 Calais 1
  • Temple Academy 3 Madison 1
  • Traip Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Winslow 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Wisdom 6 GSA 1

Volleyball

  • GSA 3 NYA/Freeport 0
  • Woodland 3 Narraguagus 1

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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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