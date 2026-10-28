Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 27
Tuesday, October 27th saw Maine's high school field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams competing in playoff action. Here are all the reported scores.
Field Hockey
- Boothbay 4 Waynflete 0
- Cheverus 6 Noble 0
- Foxcroft Academy 9 Orono 0
- Lake Region 2 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Lisbon 3 Wells 0
- Messalonskee 1 Mt. Blue 0
- Mt. Ararat 8 Brewer 0
- Old Town 2 Belfast 1
- Sanford/Kennebunk 4 Falmouth 2
- Stearns/Schenck 2 Winslow 0
- Winthrop 3 Oak Hill 0
- Yarmouth 9 Fryeburg Academy 3
Boys Soccer
- Calais 3 Van Buren 0
- Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 2
- Falmouth 4 Gorham 1
- Fort Fairfild 3 Washburn 0
- Fort Kent 2 Washington Academy 0
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Gardiner 0
- Freeport 5 Lincoln Academy 1
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Central 0
- John Bapst 2 Caribou 1
- Lewiston 3 Bangor 1
- Madawaska 6 Maine School of Math and Science 0
- Mt. Abram 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Mount View 4 Winslow 2
- NYA 3 Lisbon 2
- Oceanside 3 Ellsworth 2
- Orono 5 MCI 1
- Pine Tree Academy 5 Rangeley Lakes 0
- Piscataquis 1 Bucksport 0
- Scarborough 1 Biddeford 0
- Telstar 5 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
- Temple Academy 2 Valley 0
- Waynflete 1 Maranacook 0
- Windham 2 Westbrook 1
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2 Carrabec/Madison
- Wisdom 5 Lee Academy 0
- Yarmouth 9 Leavitt 1
Girls Soccer
- Bangor Christian 8 Rangeley Lakes 0
- Brunswick 1 Mt. Blue 0
- Buckfield 6 Greenville 0
- Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0
- Cony 2 Gardiner 1
- Dexter 2 Penquis Valley 1
- Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 0
- Freeport 1 Lincoln Academy 0
- Greely 6 Poland 2
- Hermon 3 Belfast 0
- Houlton 7 Central 2
- John Bapst 5 Erskine Academy 1
- Kennebunk 3 Cheverus 1
- Maranacook 2 Waynflete 0
- Mt. Abram 1 Winthrop 0
- Mt. Ararat 2 Lewiston 1
- Orono 1 Bucksport 0
- Richmond 6 Dirigo 0
- Scarborough 5 Thornton Academy 1
- Shead 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
- South Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
- Sumner 3 Calais 1
- Temple Academy 3 Madison 1
- Traip Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 2
- Winslow 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Wisdom 6 GSA 1
Volleyball
- GSA 3 NYA/Freeport 0
- Woodland 3 Narraguagus 1
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz