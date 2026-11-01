Saturday, October 31st was a busy day for the remaining Maine high school teams still competing, with a lot on the line with field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball playoff action taking place!

Here are the scores

Field Hockey

Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2

Dexter 2 Mountain Valley 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 Stearns/Schenck 0

Freeport 3 Greely 2

Leavitt 3 Gardiner 1

Mt. Ararat 2 Messalonskee 0

Nokomis 5 Old Town 1

Skowhegan 2 Camden Hills 2

Spruce Mountain 2 Lisbon 1

Thornton Academy 2 Biddeford 0

Winthrop 4 Boothbay 1

Yarmouth 7 Lake Region 1

Football

Edward Little 32 Lewiston 14

MDI 22 Ellsworth 14

Boys Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0

Fort Kent 5 George Stevens Academy/Deer Isle-Stonington 3

John Bapst 5 Presque Isle 0

Monmouth Academy 9 Woodland 1

Narraguagus 2 Richmond 0

Oceanside 1 Foxcroft Academy 0

Yarmouth 7 Freeport 0

Girls Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0

Fort Fairfield 1 Central Aroostook 0

John Bapst 3 Hermon 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Mt. Ararat 3 Brunswick 0

Old Orchard Beach 1 Telstar 0

Penobscot Valley 1 Madawaska 0

Presque Isle 4 Cony 0

State Volleyball Championships

Class A - Gorham 3 Scarborough 2

Class B - Greely 3 Washington Academy 0

Class C - Gardiner 3 MDI 0