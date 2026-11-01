Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 31
Saturday, October 31st was a busy day for the remaining Maine high school teams still competing, with a lot on the line with field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball playoff action taking place!
Here are the scores
Field Hockey
- Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2
- Dexter 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Foxcroft Academy 6 Stearns/Schenck 0
- Freeport 3 Greely 2
- Leavitt 3 Gardiner 1
- Mt. Ararat 2 Messalonskee 0
- Nokomis 5 Old Town 1
- Skowhegan 2 Camden Hills 2
- Spruce Mountain 2 Lisbon 1
- Thornton Academy 2 Biddeford 0
- Winthrop 4 Boothbay 1
- Yarmouth 7 Lake Region 1
Football
- Edward Little 32 Lewiston 14
- MDI 22 Ellsworth 14
Boys Soccer
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0
- Fort Kent 5 George Stevens Academy/Deer Isle-Stonington 3
- John Bapst 5 Presque Isle 0
- Monmouth Academy 9 Woodland 1
- Narraguagus 2 Richmond 0
- Oceanside 1 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Yarmouth 7 Freeport 0
Girls Soccer
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0
- Fort Fairfield 1 Central Aroostook 0
- John Bapst 3 Hermon 1
- Monmouth Academy 3 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
- Mt. Ararat 3 Brunswick 0
- Old Orchard Beach 1 Telstar 0
- Penobscot Valley 1 Madawaska 0
- Presque Isle 4 Cony 0
State Volleyball Championships
- Class A - Gorham 3 Scarborough 2
- Class B - Greely 3 Washington Academy 0
- Class C - Gardiner 3 MDI 0
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Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire