Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 31

Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 31

Photo Spencer Laurendeau

Saturday, October 31st was a busy day for the remaining Maine high school teams still competing, with a lot on the line with field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball playoff action taking place!

Here are the scores

Field Hockey

  • Cheverus 3 Sanford/Kennebunk 2
  • Dexter 2 Mountain Valley 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 6 Stearns/Schenck 0
  • Freeport 3 Greely 2
  • Leavitt 3 Gardiner 1
  • Mt. Ararat 2 Messalonskee 0
  • Nokomis 5 Old Town 1
  • Skowhegan 2 Camden Hills 2
  • Spruce Mountain 2 Lisbon 1
  • Thornton Academy 2 Biddeford 0
  • Winthrop 4 Boothbay 1
  • Yarmouth 7 Lake Region 1

Football

  • Edward Little 32 Lewiston 14
  • MDI 22 Ellsworth 14

Boys Soccer

  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0
  • Fort Kent 5 George Stevens Academy/Deer Isle-Stonington 3
  • John Bapst 5 Presque Isle 0
  • Monmouth Academy 9 Woodland 1
  • Narraguagus 2 Richmond 0
  • Oceanside 1 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Yarmouth 7 Freeport 0

Girls Soccer

  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Freeport 0
  • Fort Fairfield 1 Central Aroostook 0
  • John Bapst 3 Hermon 1
  • Monmouth Academy 3 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
  • Mt. Ararat 3 Brunswick 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 1 Telstar 0
  • Penobscot Valley 1 Madawaska 0
  • Presque Isle 4 Cony 0

State Volleyball Championships

  • Class A - Gorham 3 Scarborough 2
  • Class B - Greely 3 Washington Academy 0
  • Class C - Gardiner 3 MDI 0

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Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Football, High School Football Scores, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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