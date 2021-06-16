Old Town Beats Ellsworth 6-0 in Northern Maine Class B Championships

The Old Town Coyotes beat the Ellsworth Eagles 6-0 in the Class B Northern Maine Championships on Wednesday night, June 16th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor

Gabe Gifford June 16, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Gabe Gifford was outstanding for Old Town on the mound, holding Ellsworth to just 2 hits, a double to right field by Nate Smith in the 2nd inning that Isaac Hayes lost in the sun and a single to Hunter Curtis in the 7th inning. He struck out 10 and walked 2

Old Town scored in the bottom of the 1st inning when Matt Seymour doubled and was driven in by Tanner Evans who doubled

In the 2nd inning Seth Haverlock reached after being hit by a pitch, and went to 3rd when Craig Burnett's pick-off attempt got by David Baugh at first. Haverlock scored when Isaac Hayes doubled. Hayes then scored on Gabe Gifford's double. That made the score 3-0 at the end of 2 innings.

In the 3rd inning the Coyotes added another run. Tanner Evans singled, went to 2nd on an error and then to 3rd on a passed ball. After Casey Downs struck out, Peyton Vose singled driving in Evans to make the score 4-0.

Old Town added 2 more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Noah Thibodeau started the inning, reaching on a throwing error. Haverlock singled and Gabe Gifford singled with 1 out driving in Thibodeau. Matt Seymour then singled driving in Haverlock.

Old Town who won the Class B State Title in 2016 and were runner-ups in 2017 will take on Freeport who beat Greely 4-1 in the State Championships Saturday, June 19th at 11 a.m. at Mansfield Stadium. Freeport lost in the State Title Game to Ellsworth in 2019 2-0.