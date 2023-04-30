Old Town Beats Foxcroft Academy in Softball 9-4 Saturday

The Old Town Coyotes beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 9-4 in Old Town on Saturday, April 29th. The Coyotes outhit the Ponies 14-9

Old Town used a combination of 3 pitchers in the win. Emma Doucette started in the circle and allowed 6 hits and 1 run. She struck out 2. Haley Sirois went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run and struck out 4. Arabel Milligan finished the game, going 2 innings and allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3.

Brooke Weston started in the circle for the Ponies. She went 5.1 innings allowing 13 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

For Old Town Ava Brasslett went 3-4, with a home run and 2 singles, driving in 2 runs. Saige Evans went 3-4 with 3 singles and drove in 2 runs. Natalie Fournier had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Elizabeth Magoon had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Emily Wheeler had a double and walked 3 times. Alexis Degrasse hit a double. Danica Brown had a single.

OId Town stole 13 bases with Evans and Brasslett each swiping 3 bases, while Magoon, Wheeler and Degrasse each swiped 2. They were caught stealing twice.

Natalie Cavanaugh had a triple for the Ponies. Olivia Hill, T. Hill, Amara Perfect, Grace Green, Addison Menz, Aspen Perry, E. Grady, and Alexis Burden each singled.

Old Town is now 3-1 and will host MDI on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-4 and will host Dexter on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.