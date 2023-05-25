Old Town Doubles-up MDI 4-2 on Senior Recognition Day in Bar Harbor

It was Senior Recognition Day in Bar Harbor, the day that the MDI Seniors played their final regular season game at home. Unfortunately for those Seniors, the Old Town Coyotes ruined their celebration, winning 4-2 on Thursday, May 25th.

Seniors MDI 2023 Softball Team Photo

Old Town scored 3 runs in the 1st inning to take an early lead, and added a run in the 5th inning. MDI scored their 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, but could get closer.

Emma Doucette was in the circle for the Coyotes. She allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Haley Sirois closed out the game pitching the 7th, allowing a hit and striking out 1.

For MDI, Abby Boyce pitched the complete game. She allowed 5 hits and the 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 12 and walked 2.

Ava Brasslett had 2 hits for the Coyotes, a triple and double, scoring twice. Gabby Cody had a double and scored a run, as well as driving in 1. Danica Brown and Natalie Fournier each singled.

For MDI Grace Horner had a pair of singles, driving in a run. Gracie Parker, Lily James, Taylor Grant, Lexie Tozier and Allibeth Horner all singled.

MDI is now 6-8 on the season. They play at Hermon on Tuesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 11-4. They have 1 game left in the regular season, when they play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, May 30th at 4:30 p.m.