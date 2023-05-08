Old Town Girls 1st Orono Boys 1st at Old Town Track &#038; Field Meet Saturday [RESULTS]

Old Town Girls 1st Orono Boys 1st at Old Town Track & Field Meet Saturday [RESULTS]

The Old Town Girls Track and Field Team finished 1st while the Orono Boy's Team finished 1st at the Track and Field Meet held in Old Town on Saturday, May 6th.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

  1. Old Town - 242.50
  2. Orono - 149
  3. John Bapst - 95.50
  4. PCHS - 45
  5. Penquis - 13
  6. Dexter 12

Boys

  1. Orono - 201
  2. John Bapst - 136
  3. Old Town - 123
  4. Penquis - 15
  5. Dexter - 6

Here are the individual results via Sub 5

Girls

==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
Finals
  1 Anna Molloy                  Orono High S             12.99   1  10   
  2 Olivia Lizzotte              Old Town Hig             13.41   1   8   
  3 Molly Sipple                 Piscataquis              13.43   1   6   
  4 Libby Saucier                Old Town Hig             13.50   1   4   
  5 Addie Duran                  Orono High S             14.02   1   2   
  6 Jazmin Channon               Piscataquis              14.29   1   1   
  7 Kaylee Horr                  John Bapst M             14.34   5 
  8 Rhiannon Bousquet            Old Town Hig             14.45   1 
  9 Elyssa Jerome                Dexter Regio             14.53   1 
 10 Solece Campbell              Orono High S             14.67   2 
 11 Olivia Barthelemy            Old Town Hig             14.67   3 
 12 Brookelynn Hunt              Piscataquis              14.82   2 
 13 Abigail Conlogue             Penquis Vall             14.88   2 
 14 Lydia Kenerson               Penobscot Ch             14.92   5 
 15 Maria Velame                 Piscataquis              14.96   2 
 16 Layla Chai                   Penquis Vall             15.00   5 
 17 Lauryn Brunner               Dexter Regio             15.01   2 
 18 Jahlysa Cruz                 Penquis Vall             15.17   2 
 19 Sophia Fogg                  John Bapst M             15.17   2 
 20 Madison Badershall           John Bapst M             15.46   2 
 21 Tiare Channon                Piscataquis              15.59   3 
 22 Addison Conklin              Penquis Vall             15.63   3 
 23 Haley Moores                 Old Town Hig             15.67   3 
 24 Megan Whitten                Penquis Vall             15.72   4 
 25 Chloe Henry                  Old Town Hig             15.82   3 
 26 Sadie Kelley                 Piscataquis              15.83   3 
 27 Sky Guzy                     Penquis Vall             15.87   3 
 28 Kaelyn Bussell               Piscataquis              15.96   4 
 29 Ava Kerswell                 John Bapst M             16.20   4 
 30 Norah Sanborn                Old Town Hig             16.28   3 
 31 Kylee Barker                 John Bapst M             16.84   4 
 32 Baylynn Grant                Piscataquis              17.04   4 
 33 Cynthia Girouard             Old Town Hig             17.74   4 
 34 Zoe Mcinnis                  Piscataquis              24.75   4 
 
Girls 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Libby Saucier                Old Town Hig             28.55   1  10   
  2 Jazmin Channon               Piscataquis              30.00   1   8   
  3 Rhiannon Bousquet            Old Town Hig             30.42   1   6   
  4 Olivia Barthelemy            Old Town Hig             30.94   1   4   
  5 Tiare Channon                Piscataquis              32.08   2   2   
  6 Layla Chai                   Penquis Vall             32.30   1   1   
  7 Chloe Henry                  Old Town Hig             32.60   2 
  8 Tessa Hartley                John Bapst M             32.82   2 
  9 Kaelyn Bussell               Piscataquis              33.68   2 
 10 Sophia Fogg                  John Bapst M             33.91   2 
 11 Megan Whitten                Penquis Vall             34.49   2 
 12 Sadie Kelley                 Piscataquis              35.17   2 
 
Girls 400 Meter Dash
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kayleigh Johnston            Old Town Hig           1:06.39   10   
  2 Myah Worster                 Old Town Hig           1:10.98    8   
  3 Marie Nemeth                 John Bapst M           1:12.04    6   
  4 Elyannah Briggs              Old Town Hig           1:12.39    4   
  5 Julia Scarano                John Bapst M           1:12.89    2   
  6 Sophia Fogg                  John Bapst M           1:15.13    1   
  7 Tessa Hartley                John Bapst M           1:21.05  
 
Girls 800 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ruth White                   Orono High S           2:29.57   10   
       1:15.069 (1:15.069)        2:29.565 (1:14.496)
  2 Taylor Loring                Old Town Hig           2:32.90    8   
       1:15.631 (1:15.631)        2:32.898 (1:17.268)
  3 Alexis Wesley                Old Town Hig           2:35.79    6   
       1:18.233 (1:18.233)        2:35.785 (1:17.552)
  4 Ellie Brooks                 Orono High S           2:35.94    4   
       1:16.997 (1:16.997)        2:35.937 (1:18.941)
  5 Madelyn Copithorne           John Bapst M           2:37.23    2   
       1:16.664 (1:16.664)        2:37.225 (1:20.561)
  6 Rossella Ruzzetta            Orono High S           2:54.73    1   
       1:21.635 (1:21.635)        2:54.730 (1:33.096)
  7 Sarah Hartford               John Bapst M           2:54.74  
       1:28.159 (1:28.159)        2:54.732 (1:26.573)
  8 Julia Scarano                John Bapst M           3:21.97  
       1:26.077 (1:26.077)        3:21.965 (1:55.888)
 
Girls 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ruth White                   Orono High S           5:14.59   10   
       1:16.655 (1:16.655)        2:33.415 (1:16.760)        3:54.396 (1:20.981)
       5:14.589 (1:20.194)
  2 Ellie Brooks                 Orono High S           5:47.70    8   
       1:25.891 (1:25.891)        2:53.103 (1:27.212)        4:19.319 (1:26.216)
       5:47.700 (1:28.382)
  3 Clara White                  Orono High S           5:54.03    6   
       1:26.835 (1:26.835)        2:56.750 (1:29.916)        4:26.422 (1:29.672)
       5:54.028 (1:27.607)
  4 Carolina Lobe                John Bapst M           6:57.93    4   
       1:33.695 (1:33.695)        3:17.259 (1:43.564)        5:06.742 (1:49.484)
       6:57.930 (1:51.188)
  5 Siobhan Farrell              Orono High S           7:23.22    2   
       1:47.376 (1:47.376)        3:39.918 (1:52.542)        5:39.547 (1:59.629)
       7:23.220 (1:43.674)
  6 Sarah Hartford               John Bapst M           7:33.50    1   
       1:45.372 (1:45.372)        3:37.873 (1:52.501)        5:37.670 (1:59.797)
       7:33.492 (1:55.822)
 
Girls 3200 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ruth White                   Orono High S          10:47.93   10   
       1:21.005 (1:21.005)        2:40.345 (1:19.340)        3:59.636 (1:19.292)
       5:20.205 (1:20.569)        6:41.338 (1:21.134)        8:02.314 (1:20.976)
       9:24.641 (1:22.328)       10:47.928 (1:23.288)
  2 Maya Boyington               Orono High S          12:49.98    8   
       1:30.030 (1:30.030)        3:04.534 (1:34.505)        4:40.756 (1:36.222)
       6:18.090 (1:37.335)        7:55.611 (1:37.521)        9:34.780 (1:39.169)
      11:14.194 (1:39.414)       12:49.978 (1:35.784)
  3 Cassidy Rackliffe            Old Town Hig          13:30.05    6   
       1:33.601 (1:33.601)        3:14.742 (1:41.142)        4:57.178 (1:42.436)
       6:41.472 (1:44.295)        8:26.767 (1:45.296)       10:12.404 (1:45.637)
      11:57.791 (1:45.388)       13:30.046 (1:32.255)
  4 Lida Kanoti                  Old Town Hig          13:30.27    4   
       1:34.006 (1:34.006)        3:15.114 (1:41.109)        4:57.462 (1:42.348)
       6:41.682 (1:44.220)        8:27.159 (1:45.477)       10:12.686 (1:45.528)
      11:58.174 (1:45.488)       13:30.268 (1:32.095)
  5 Annie Roach                  Old Town Hig          13:40.88    2   
       1:29.703 (1:29.703)        3:08.598 (1:38.896)        4:51.710 (1:43.112)
       6:37.440 (1:45.730)        8:23.106 (1:45.667)       10:11.348 (1:48.242)
      11:59.685 (1:48.337)       13:40.871 (1:41.187)
 
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kasey Kimball                John Bapst M             17.01   10   
  2 Grace Willey                 Old Town Hig             17.43    8   
  3 Sydney Legasse               John Bapst M             18.01    6   
  4 Veena Jain                   Orono High S             19.54    4   
  5 Elyssa Jerome                Dexter Regio             19.84    2   
  6 Paige Inforati               John Bapst M             20.20    1   
  7 Lily Cousins                 Penobscot Ch             22.27  
  8 Anna Robertson               Orono High S             22.44  
 
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Sydney Legasse               John Bapst M             54.49   10   
  2 Kasey Kimball                John Bapst M             55.72    8   
  3 Anna Robertson               Orono High S           1:01.02    6   
 
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
==========================================================================
    School                                               Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Old Town High School                                  52.65   1  10   
        52.649 (52.649)
  2 Orono High School                                     54.38   1   8   
  3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                        55.80   1   6   
  4 Piscataquis Community High Sch                        56.02   1   4   
  5 Old Town High School  'B'                            x57.66   2 
  6 Penquis Valley High School                            58.53   2   2   
  7 Orono High School  'B'                               x59.48   2 
  8 Old Town High School  'C'                          x1:00.25   2 
  9 Piscataquis Community High Sch  'B'                x1:02.89   1 
 10 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo  'B'                x1:04.12   2 
 
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Old Town High School                                4:31.77   10   
       1:04.455 (1:04.455)        2:16.640 (1:12.186)        3:24.035 (1:07.395)
       4:31.762 (1:07.728)
  2 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                      4:49.72    8   
       1:11.421 (1:11.421)        2:24.629 (1:13.208)        3:35.281 (1:10.652)
       4:49.718 (1:14.437)
  3 Piscataquis Community High Sch                      4:50.34    6   
       1:18.235 (1:18.235)        2:31.273 (1:13.039)        3:41.026 (1:09.753)
       4:50.332 (1:09.307)
  4 Orono High School  'B'                             x4:52.83  
       1:15.547 (1:15.547)        2:34.113 (1:18.567)        3:41.835 (1:07.722)
       4:52.821 (1:10.987)
  5 Orono High School                                   4:57.28    4   
       1:17.383 (1:17.383)        2:27.673 (1:10.291)        4:57.272 (2:29.600)
          4:57.273 (0.001)
  6 Orono High School  'C'                             x5:13.80  
       1:15.676 (1:15.676)        3:13.079 (1:57.403)          3:57.562 (44.484)
       5:13.797 (1:16.236)
  7 Orono High School  'D'                             x6:07.16  
       1:13.487 (1:13.487)        2:35.667 (1:22.180)        4:50.042 (2:14.376)
       6:07.159 (1:17.117)
 
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Old Town High School                               11:05.76   10   
     11:05.758 (11:05.758)
  2 Orono High School                                  11:23.80    8   
     11:23.791 (11:23.791)
  3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                     12:12.57    6   
     12:12.565 (12:12.565)
 
Girls High Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Elyannah Briggs              Old Town Hig           5-00.00   10   
  2 Paige Inforati               John Bapst M           4-10.00    8   
  3 Grace Willey                 Old Town Hig          J4-10.00    6   
  4 Karina Dumond                Old Town Hig           4-08.00    4   
  5 Lauryn Brunner               Dexter Regio           4-06.00    2   
  6 Myah Worster                 Old Town Hig           4-04.00    0.50
  6 Ruby Dwyer                   John Bapst M           4-04.00    0.50
  8 Kaelyn Bussell               Piscataquis            4-02.00  
  9 Olivia Small                 Old Town Hig          J4-02.00  
 10 Lydia Kenerson               Penobscot Ch           4-00.00  
 11 Abby Batchelder              Orono High S          J4-00.00  
 -- Nayara Camazon               Piscataquis                 NH  
 
Girls Pole Vault
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Clara White                  Orono High S           8-00.00   10   
  2 Kasey Kimball                John Bapst M           7-06.00    8   
  3 Ruby Dwyer                   John Bapst M           7-00.00    6   
  4 Roz O'Reilly                 Orono High S           6-06.00    4   
  5 Darra O'Connell              John Bapst M           6-00.00    2   
  6 Veena Jain                   Orono High S          J6-00.00    1   
  7 Abigail Talon                Old Town Hig           5-06.00  
  8 Addie Duran                  Orono High S          J5-06.00  
  9 Lida Kanoti                  Old Town Hig          J5-06.00  
 -- Olivia Neely                 Old Town Hig                NH  
 
Girls Long Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Anna Molloy                  Orono High S          16-10.00   10   
  2 Grace Willey                 Old Town Hig          15-01.00    8   
  3 Karina Dumond                Old Town Hig          14-11.00    6   
  4 Lauryn Brunner               Dexter Regio          14-08.50    4   
  5 Solece Campbell              Orono High S          14-04.25    2   
  6 Abigail Talon                Old Town Hig          13-09.00    1   
  7 Lily Young                   Old Town Hig          13-05.00  
  8 Addison Conklin              Penquis Vall          13-02.25  
  9 Carmen Miller                Orono High S          13-00.00  
 10 Ava Harvey                   Old Town Hig          12-07.75  
 11 Layla Chai                   Penquis Vall          12-05.50  
 12 Ida-Grace Lundin             Penquis Vall          12-05.00  
 13 Anna Robertson               Orono High S          12-03.25  
 14 Danica Flewelling            Old Town Hig          11-10.50  
 15 Olivia Small                 Old Town Hig          11-10.25  
 16 Sky Guzy                     Penquis Vall          11-09.25  
 17 Jahlysa Cruz                 Penquis Vall          11-05.75  
 18 Norah Sanborn                Old Town Hig          11-03.25  
 19 Kylee Barker                 John Bapst M          11-02.25  
 20 Rylee Heal                   Penquis Vall          10-06.00  
 21 Aileen Strout                Penquis Vall          10-05.50  
 22 Madison Badershall           John Bapst M          10-00.25  
 23 Elizabeth Scott              Penobscot Ch           9-11.50  
 24 Taylor Plain                 John Bapst M           9-10.25  
 25 Ari Murray                   Old Town Hig           8-04.00  
 26 Cynthia Girouard             Old Town Hig           8-00.25  
 -- Olivia Lizzotte              Old Town Hig              FOUL  
 
Girls Triple Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Olivia Lizzotte              Old Town Hig          31-07.50   10   
  2 Karina Dumond                Old Town Hig          29-08.00    8   
  3 Libby Saucier                Old Town Hig          29-06.50    6   
  4 Lauryn Brunner               Dexter Regio          28-10.00    4   
  5 Elyannah Briggs              Old Town Hig          28-06.00    2   
  6 Mariah Sharrow               Orono High S          28-04.75    1   
  7 Abby Batchelder              Orono High S          28-01.50  
  8 Abigail Swedberg             Old Town Hig          28-01.00  
  9 Abigail Talon                Old Town Hig          27-11.25  
 10 Myah Worster                 Old Town Hig          26-08.50  
 11 Lily Young                   Old Town Hig          26-06.50  
 12 Danica Flewelling            Old Town Hig          26-06.00  
 13 Olivia Neely                 Old Town Hig          26-05.00  
 14 Jahlysa Cruz                 Penquis Vall          26-04.00  
 15 Addison Conklin              Penquis Vall          26-02.75  
 16 Ava Harvey                   Old Town Hig          26-02.50  
 17 Olivia Small                 Old Town Hig          26-01.00  
 18 Ida-Grace Lundin             Penquis Vall          23-00.00  
 
Girls Shot Put
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Dominique Reinzo             Old Town Hig          32-09.50   10   
  2 Dez Seeley                   Orono High S          32-08.50    8   
  3 Izabella Damboise            Old Town Hig          31-10.00    6   
  4 Ava Goulette                 Piscataquis           30-06.50    4   
  5 Keeara Dutton                Old Town Hig          29-09.50    2   
  6 Kylee Murray                 Old Town Hig          28-10.75    1   
  7 Olivia Neely                 Old Town Hig          28-02.00  
  8 Sophie Hepler                Orono High S          27-00.00  
  9 Samantha Warren              John Bapst M          26-09.25  
 10 Billie Lynn Kunkel           Piscataquis           24-02.50  
 11 Crystal Smith                Old Town Hig          24-01.50  
 12 Orianna McIntire             Orono High S          23-06.50  
 13 Elyssa Jerome                Dexter Regio          23-00.00  
 13 Naima Ali                    Penquis Vall          23-00.00  
 15 Faith Broad                  Orono High S          22-09.25  
 16 Brooklyn Blocker             Dexter Regio          22-07.25  
 17 Gracie Talbot                Piscataquis           22-03.25  
 18 Nayara Camazon               Piscataquis           21-07.75  
 19 Liliana Tankel               John Bapst M          21-07.00  
 20 Rylee Heal                   Penquis Vall          19-01.75  
 21 Marin Griffin                John Bapst M          18-01.25  
 22 Meriel Willey                Piscataquis           17-03.00  
 23 Zoe Mcinnis                  Piscataquis           13-05.00  
 24 Lily Cousins                 Penobscot Ch          13-03.75  
 
Girls Discus Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Dominique Reinzo             Old Town Hig             95-00   10   
  2 Olivia Neely                 Old Town Hig             90-00    8   
  3 Molly Sipple                 Piscataquis              89-08    6   
  4 Izabella Damboise            Old Town Hig             89-01    4   
  5 Kylee Murray                 Old Town Hig             84-01    2   
  6 Sophie Hepler                Orono High S             82-01    1   
  7 Kendall Kimball              Piscataquis              76-07  
  8 Dez Seeley                   Orono High S             76-02  
  9 Brooklyn Blocker             Dexter Regio             67-02  
 10 Samantha Warren              John Bapst M             66-10  
 11 Elyssa Jerome                Dexter Regio             63-02  
 12 Samantha Goodwin             Piscataquis              61-05  
 13 Keeara Dutton                Old Town Hig             59-08  
 14 Abigail Swedberg             Old Town Hig             59-01  
 15 Crystal Smith                Old Town Hig             57-05  
 16 Ava Goulette                 Piscataquis              57-04  
 17 Marin Griffin                John Bapst M             56-06  
 18 Gracie Talbot                Piscataquis              56-05  
 19 Liliana Tankel               John Bapst M             56-04  
 20 Naima Ali                    Penquis Vall             54-05  
 21 Sky Guzy                     Penquis Vall             49-11  
 22 Rylee Heal                   Penquis Vall             48-05  
 23 Orianna McIntire             Orono High S             48-02  
 24 Baylynn Grant                Piscataquis              47-03  
 25 Mackenzie Fernald            Penquis Vall             43-06  
 26 Molly Goodwin                Piscataquis              42-09  
 27 Billie Lynn Kunkel           Piscataquis              42-07  
 28 Faith Broad                  Orono High S             41-05  
 29 Megan Whitten                Penquis Vall             40-01  
 30 Zoe Mcinnis                  Piscataquis              29-07  
 
Girls Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Abigail Conlogue             Penquis Vall            116-05   10   
  2 Samantha Goodwin             Piscataquis              96-06    8   
  3 Dominique Reinzo             Old Town Hig             95-01    6   
  4 Abigail Swedberg             Old Town Hig             94-02    4   
  5 Kylee Murray                 Old Town Hig             90-06    2   
  6 Dez Seeley                   Orono High S             89-10    1   
  7 Kendall Kimball              Piscataquis              81-04  
  8 Sophie Hepler                Orono High S             76-02  
  9 Ida-Grace Lundin             Penquis Vall             68-05  
 10 Liliana Tankel               John Bapst M             60-05  
 11 Crystal Smith                Old Town Hig             59-11  
 12 Tiare Channon                Piscataquis              59-01  
 13 Gracie Talbot                Piscataquis              57-06  
 14 Ava Goulette                 Piscataquis              53-04  
 15 Molly Goodwin                Piscataquis              52-07  
 16 Lily Cousins                 Penobscot Ch             51-08  
 17 Nayara Camazon               Piscataquis              51-06  
 18 Brooklyn Blocker             Dexter Regio             51-00  
 19 Faith Broad                  Orono High S             47-09  
 20 Elizabeth Scott              Penobscot Ch             47-04  
 21 Meriel Willey                Piscataquis              44-10  
 22 Elise Soucy                  John Bapst M             42-11  
 23 Taylor Plain                 John Bapst M             41-10  
 24 Brookelynn Hunt              Piscataquis              41-01  
 25 Aileen Strout                Penquis Vall             40-05  
 26 Mackenzie Fernald            Penquis Vall             40-03  
 27 Claire Metzger               John Bapst M             33-10  
 28 Billie Lynn Kunkel           Piscataquis              31-00  
 
Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Maya Boyington               Orono High S           8:10.66   10   
       1:55.221 (1:55.221)        3:58.413 (2:03.192)        6:06.225 (2:07.813)
       8:10.657 (2:04.432)
  2 Ari Murray                   Old Town Hig          11:23.28    8   
       2:32.352 (2:32.352)        5:27.970 (2:55.619)        8:34.577 (3:06.608)
      11:23.280 (2:48.703)

Boys

Boys 100 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
Finals
  1 Corbin Flewelling            Old Town Hig             11.50   1  10   
  2 Dom Ondo                     Orono High S             11.61   1   8   
  3 Caleb Firkin                 Orono High S             11.97   1   6   
  4 Nathan Butler                John Bapst M             12.11   2   4   
  5 Jareth Williams              Penquis Vall             12.18   2   2   
  6 Isaac Miller                 Orono High S             12.24   1   1   
  7 Evan Babcock                 John Bapst M             12.30   2 
  8 Alex Maheu                   Orono High S             12.33   1 
  9 Henry Milan                  John Bapst M             12.44   1 
 10 Andrew Lagasse               Penquis Vall             12.47   1 
 11 Tyler Wilkinson              John Bapst M             12.48   1 
 12 Mason Perkins                John Bapst M             12.50   5 
 13 Caden Bilotta                John Bapst M             12.53   2 
 14 Mason Kenney                 Orono High S             12.55   2 
 15 Brady Maheu                  Orono High S             12.68   2 
 16 Elmer Robichaud              John Bapst M             12.77   2 
 17 Andrew Wolfertz              Old Town Hig             13.11   2 
 18 Logan Hart                   John Bapst M             13.16   3 
 19 Lucas Bartkiewicz            Old Town Hig             13.17   3 
 20 Anes Omar                    John Bapst M             13.17   3 
 21 Josh Igwe                    John Bapst M             13.32   3 
 22 Tanner Ladd                  Dexter Regio             13.37   3 
 23 James (Jp) Reinzo            Old Town Hig             13.40   3 
 24 Gavin Pierce                 John Bapst M             13.47   5 
 25 Nathan Galligan              Dexter Regio             13.49   4 
 26 Ian Walker                   Penobscot Ch             13.50   4 
 27 Tyler Knowles                Penobscot Ch             13.57   3 
 28 Bob Huang                    John Bapst M             13.61   4 
 29 Malachi Falco-Furrow         John Bapst M             13.63   4 
 30 Andrew Faulkingham           John Bapst M             13.78   5 
 31 Alex Shanos                  John Bapst M             13.79   4 
 32 Chase Dodge                  Old Town Hig             13.81   4 
 33 Trenton Hanscom              Dexter Regio             13.96   4 
 34 Samuel Wardrop               John Bapst M             14.31   4 
 35 Wyatt Clukey                 John Bapst M             16.00   5 
 -- Elijah Ogunlela              Orono High S            X13.05   3 
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Dom Ondo                     Orono High S             23.57   1  10   
  2 Caden Bilotta                John Bapst M             25.05   1   8   
  3 Evan Babcock                 John Bapst M             25.18   1   6   
  4 Andrew Lagasse               Penquis Vall             25.21   1   4   
  5 Henry Milan                  John Bapst M             25.47   1   2   
  6 Duncan Carlisle              John Bapst M             25.73   1   1   
  7 Nathan Butler                John Bapst M             25.93   1 
  8 Elmer Robichaud              John Bapst M             26.34   1 
  9 Logan Hart                   John Bapst M             26.94   2 
 10 Darmiar Miller               Dexter Regio             27.08   2 
 11 Lucas Bartkiewicz            Old Town Hig             27.16   2 
 12 Anes Omar                    John Bapst M             27.28   2 
 13 Josh Igwe                    John Bapst M             27.38   2 
 14 Lucas Chai                   Penquis Vall             27.93   2 
 15 Bob Huang                    John Bapst M             28.99   3 
 16 Samuel Wardrop               John Bapst M             30.01   3 
 17 Wyatt Clukey                 John Bapst M             34.47   3 
 -- Elijah Ogunlela              Orono High S            X27.29   2 
 
Boys 400 Meter Dash
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Evan Babcock                 John Bapst M             57.44   10   
  2 William Francis              Old Town Hig             58.44    8   
  3 Camden Brown                 Orono High S             59.82    6   
  4 Will Francis                 Orono High S             59.84    4   
  5 Nathan Galligan              Dexter Regio           1:04.84    2   
  6 Chris Bisson                 Orono High S           1:12.26    1   
 
Boys 800 Meter Run
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Hunter Clukey                John Bapst M           2:03.90   2  10   
       1:01.372 (1:01.372)        2:03.898 (1:02.526)
  2 Spencer Gordon               Old Town Hig           2:04.93   2   8   
       1:01.716 (1:01.716)        2:04.927 (1:03.212)
  3 Gilman Taylor                John Bapst M           2:08.75   2   6   
       1:02.084 (1:02.084)        2:08.743 (1:06.660)
  4 Tyler Wilkinson              John Bapst M           2:12.68   2   4   
       1:04.943 (1:04.943)        2:12.677 (1:07.734)
  5 Isak Robichaud               John Bapst M           2:15.61   2   2   
       1:05.966 (1:05.966)        2:15.601 (1:09.636)
  6 Wyatt Byther                 Old Town Hig           2:16.68   2   1   
       1:07.627 (1:07.627)        2:16.678 (1:09.052)
  7 Lucas Allen                  Orono High S           2:19.23   2 
       1:08.550 (1:08.550)        2:19.222 (1:10.672)
  8 Owen Beane                   Orono High S           2:19.41   2 
       1:10.608 (1:10.608)        2:19.409 (1:08.801)
  9 Griffin Murray               Old Town Hig           2:19.50   2 
       1:12.397 (1:12.397)        2:19.493 (1:07.096)
 10 Jed Hartley                  John Bapst M           2:24.12   2 
       1:11.393 (1:11.393)        2:24.117 (1:12.724)
 11 Jack Lagasse                 John Bapst M           2:30.43   1 
       1:13.615 (1:13.615)        2:30.422 (1:16.807)
 12 Ethan Sherman                Orono High S           2:30.94   2 
       1:12.848 (1:12.848)        2:30.937 (1:18.089)
 13 Ben Arsenault                Orono High S           2:31.33   1 
       1:14.601 (1:14.601)        2:31.329 (1:16.728)
 14 Joe Haffenreffer             Penquis Vall           2:32.01   1 
       1:16.490 (1:16.490)        2:32.007 (1:15.517)
 15 Zane Roggenbuck              Orono High S           2:32.98   1 
       1:16.045 (1:16.045)        2:32.979 (1:16.934)
 16 Chris Crockett               Penquis Vall           2:45.11   1 
       1:25.412 (1:25.412)        2:45.108 (1:19.696)
 17 Nathan Galligan              Dexter Regio           2:53.24   1 
       1:20.869 (1:20.869)        2:53.232 (1:32.364)
 18 William Stoner               Orono High S           2:55.47   1 
       1:27.079 (1:27.079)        2:55.470 (1:28.391)
 19 David Race                   Dexter Regio           3:02.35   1 
       1:31.136 (1:31.136)        3:02.349 (1:31.213)
 20 Ezekiel Brmudez              Dexter Regio           3:15.20   1 
       1:38.544 (1:38.544)        3:15.194 (1:36.650)
 21 Gabe McIntosh                Orono High S           3:17.58   1 
       1:39.835 (1:39.835)        3:17.577 (1:37.742)
 22 Alan Gatchell                Dexter Regio           3:36.86   1 
       1:47.419 (1:47.419)        3:36.854 (1:49.436)
 
Boys 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Jed Hartley                  John Bapst M           4:56.78   10   
       1:12.285 (1:12.285)        2:30.127 (1:17.843)        3:47.654 (1:17.527)
       4:56.776 (1:09.123)
  2 Owen Beane                   Orono High S           4:56.92    8   
       1:13.080 (1:13.080)        2:30.762 (1:17.683)        3:48.789 (1:18.027)
       4:56.918 (1:08.129)
  3 Lucas Allen                  Orono High S           5:17.55    6   
       1:15.606 (1:15.606)        2:36.806 (1:21.200)        3:59.380 (1:22.575)
       5:17.550 (1:18.171)
  4 Ethan Sherman                Orono High S           5:24.46    4   
       1:15.242 (1:15.242)        2:40.166 (1:24.924)        4:07.201 (1:27.035)
       5:24.459 (1:17.259)
  5 Billy Sanborn                Penquis Vall           5:48.46    2   
       1:13.694 (1:13.694)        2:39.319 (1:25.625)        4:15.519 (1:36.200)
       5:48.452 (1:32.933)
  6 Jack Lagasse                 John Bapst M           6:12.00    1   
       1:26.350 (1:26.350)        3:06.074 (1:39.725)        4:42.669 (1:36.595)
       6:11.994 (1:29.325)
  7 Ezekiel Brmudez              Dexter Regio           6:27.91  
       1:28.034 (1:28.034)        3:02.718 (1:34.685)        4:45.257 (1:42.539)
       6:27.905 (1:42.648)
  8 David Race                   Dexter Regio           6:36.28  
       1:27.447 (1:27.447)        3:06.507 (1:39.060)        4:50.203 (1:43.696)
       6:36.275 (1:46.072)
  9 Alan Gatchell                Dexter Regio           7:32.92  
       1:47.366 (1:47.366)        3:42.840 (1:55.474)        5:42.484 (1:59.644)
       7:32.914 (1:50.431)
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Owen Conner Self             Orono High S             15.99   10   
  2 James Cote                   Old Town Hig             17.71    8   
  3 Mason Perkins                John Bapst M             17.86    6   
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Orono High School                                     44.64   10   
  2 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                        47.44    8   
  3 Orono High School  'B'                               x47.50  
  4 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo  'B'                  x49.64  
  5 Old Town High School                                  49.75    6   
  6 Dexter Regional High School                         1:01.33    4   
 -- Orono High School  'C'                               X49.69  
 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                      3:43.40   10   
        54.572 (54.572)  1:53.631 (59.059)  2:48.544 (54.913)  3:43.397 (54.854)
  2 Orono High School  'B'                             x3:51.97  
           55.302 (55.302)        1:56.018 (1:00.716)          2:55.921 (59.904)
         3:51.968 (56.047)
  3 Orono High School                                   4:05.33    8   
           59.764 (59.764)        2:07.127 (1:07.363)        3:08.968 (1:01.842)
         4:05.328 (56.360)
  4 Orono High School  'C'                             x4:29.19  
       1:15.154 (1:15.154)        2:18.477 (1:03.324)        3:27.747 (1:09.270)
       4:29.189 (1:01.443)
  5 Orono High School  'D'                             x4:48.81  
       1:24.252 (1:24.252)        2:32.158 (1:07.907)        3:37.568 (1:05.410)
       4:48.804 (1:11.237)
 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                      9:12.39   10   
       2:21.885 (2:21.885)        4:39.048 (2:17.164)        6:54.591 (2:15.543)
       9:12.382 (2:17.792)
  2 Old Town High School                                9:30.47    8   
       2:24.306 (2:24.306)        4:45.572 (2:21.267)        7:12.034 (2:26.462)
       9:30.469 (2:18.436)
  3 Orono High School                                  11:36.35    6   
       2:34.231 (2:34.231)        5:19.994 (2:45.764)        8:40.850 (3:20.856)
      11:36.344 (2:55.495)
 
Boys High Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 James Cote                   Old Town Hig           5-10.00   10   
  2 Grayson Thibeault            Old Town Hig           5-08.00    8   
  3 Alex Maheu                   Orono High S           5-06.00    6   
  4 Caleb Firkin                 Orono High S           5-04.00    4   
  5 Wyatt Byther                 Old Town Hig           5-02.00    2   
  6 Nathan Culina                Orono High S          J5-02.00    1   
  7 Bryce Cooper                 Dexter Regio           5-00.00  
  8 Noah Benson                  Dexter Regio           4-10.00  
  8 Cole Herrick                 Piscataquis            4-10.00  
 10 Mason Kenney                 Orono High S          J4-10.00  
 -- Nathan Butler                John Bapst M                NH  
 -- Trenton Hanscom              Dexter Regio                NH  
 -- Corbin Flewelling            Old Town Hig                NH  
 -- Darmiar Miller               Dexter Regio                NH  
 
Boys Pole Vault
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kyle Sidaway                 John Bapst M          12-00.00   10   
  2 Alex Maheu                   Orono High S          11-06.00    8   
  3 Brady Maheu                  Orono High S           9-06.00    6   
  4 James Cote                   Old Town Hig           8-06.00    4   
 -- Connor Moeykens              Orono High S                NH  
 -- Camden Brown                 Orono High S                NH  
 
Boys Long Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Corbin Flewelling            Old Town Hig          20-10.25   10   
  2 Henry Milan                  John Bapst M          18-00.50    8   
  3 Hayden Rollins               John Bapst M          17-08.75    6   
  4 Grayson Thibeault            Old Town Hig          17-06.50    4   
  5 Josh Igwe                    John Bapst M          17-01.00    2   
  6 Jafar Ojugbele               Old Town Hig          16-08.00    1   
  7 Duncan Carlisle              John Bapst M         J16-08.00  
  8 Jareth Williams              Penquis Vall          16-05.75  
  9 Bryce Cooper                 Dexter Regio          15-04.50  
  9 Darmiar Miller               Dexter Regio          15-04.50  
 11 Malachi Falco-Furrow         John Bapst M          14-07.00  
 12 Logan Hart                   John Bapst M          14-06.50  
 13 Joe Haffenreffer             Penquis Vall          14-02.50  
 14 Ian Walker                   Penobscot Ch          14-01.00  
 15 Andrew Faulkingham           John Bapst M          13-09.00  
 16 Tyler Knowles                Penobscot Ch          13-08.75  
 17 Lucas Chai                   Penquis Vall          13-06.00  
 18 Samuel Wardrop               John Bapst M          13-03.00  
 19 David Race                   Dexter Regio          12-10.50  
 20 Cole Herrick                 Piscataquis           12-09.50  
 21 Noah Benson                  Dexter Regio          11-03.75  
 
Boys Triple Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Corbin Flewelling            Old Town Hig          45-05.25   10   
  2 Grayson Thibeault            Old Town Hig          35-08.00    8   
  3 James Cote                   Old Town Hig          35-07.00    6   
  4 Connor Moeykens              Orono High S          35-06.25    4   
  5 Duncan Carlisle              John Bapst M          34-01.00    2   
  6 Lucas Chai                   Penquis Vall          33-06.00    1   
  7 Darmiar Miller               Dexter Regio          33-00.50  
  8 Bryce Cooper                 Dexter Regio          32-04.25  
  9 Malachi Falco-Furrow         John Bapst M          32-02.00  
 10 Samuel Wardrop               John Bapst M          31-03.00  
 11 Josh Igwe                    John Bapst M          30-07.50  
 12 Noah Benson                  Dexter Regio          29-11.00  
 13 Henry Milan                  John Bapst M          28-06.00  
 
Boys Shot Put
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Noah Parker                  Orono High S          44-07.25   10   
  2 Ashton Paul                  Orono High S          41-08.25    8   
  3 Cooper Sawyer                Orono High S          40-11.00    6   
  4 Brady Grant                  Orono High S          38-04.50    4   
  5 Killian Pottle               Old Town Hig          37-11.00    2   
  6 James (Jp) Reinzo            Old Town Hig          35-07.00    1   
  7 Andrew Wolfertz              Old Town Hig          33-08.50  
  8 Antoine Francis              Orono High S          33-03.50  
  9 Draven Bourque               Orono High S          32-05.00  
 10 Ashton Duran                 Orono High S          32-01.75  
 11 Brady Jerome                 Dexter Regio          31-11.00  
 12 Tanner Ladd                  Dexter Regio          31-02.00  
 13 Chase Dodge                  Old Town Hig          30-04.50  
 14 Tony Bisson                  Orono High S          30-01.00  
 15 Henry Birdsall               John Bapst M          29-03.00  
 16 Cameron Jones                Old Town Hig          28-10.25  
 17 Keon Chase                   Orono High S          28-09.75  
 18 Ethan Lewis                  Penquis Vall          28-07.75  
 19 Thomas Burgess               Dexter Regio          28-00.00  
 20 Alex Race                    Dexter Regio          27-10.00  
 21 Andy McCann                  John Bapst M          27-09.25  
 22 Timothy Macneil              Piscataquis           26-08.75  
 23 Cole Tibbetts                Dexter Regio          26-08.00  
 24 Jesse Bouchard               Old Town Hig          26-02.00  
 25 Isaac Littlejohn             John Bapst M          26-00.00  
 26 Miles Felcman                Old Town Hig          25-03.50  
 27 Trenton Hanscom              Dexter Regio          25-03.00  
 28 Caleb Pelkey                 Dexter Regio          25-00.75  
 29 Brady Poulin                 Orono High S          24-11.75  
 30 Thompson (Ed) Crockett       Penquis Vall          24-11.50  
 31 Elijah Bromfield             Orono High S          24-03.75  
 32 Matt Needham                 Orono High S          22-10.00  
 33 Kevin Murray                 Old Town Hig          22-01.00  
 34 Aidain Brown                 Penquis Vall          20-00.00  
 35 Tristan Goodwin              Penquis Vall          19-01.75  
 -- Matthew Fitzpatrick          John Bapst M                DQ   Not in Uniform
 
Boys Discus Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Noah Parker                  Orono High S            118-01   10   
  2 Ashton Paul                  Orono High S            113-04    8   
  3 Cooper Sawyer                Orono High S            107-00    6   
  4 Killian Pottle               Old Town Hig             98-01    4   
  5 Jafar Ojugbele               Old Town Hig             96-07    2   
  6 Antoine Francis              Orono High S             88-07    1   
  7 Miles Felcman                Old Town Hig             88-01  
  8 Owen Conner Self             Orono High S             86-01  
  9 Brady Grant                  Orono High S             83-03  
 10 Tanner Ladd                  Dexter Regio             78-05  
 11 Ryder Drinkert               Orono High S             74-04  
 12 Ashton Duran                 Orono High S             74-01  
 13 Tony Bisson                  Orono High S             73-09  
 14 Brady Jerome                 Dexter Regio             72-03  
 15 Jesse Bouchard               Old Town Hig             71-07  
 16 Cole Tibbetts                Dexter Regio             71-05  
 17 James (Jp) Reinzo            Old Town Hig             69-02  
 18 Thomas Burgess               Dexter Regio             68-06  
 19 Alex Race                    Dexter Regio             66-07  
 20 Isaac Littlejohn             John Bapst M             65-09  
 21 Ethan Lewis                  Penquis Vall             63-02  
 22 Kevin Murray                 Old Town Hig             62-06  
 23 Trenton Hanscom              Dexter Regio             55-08  
 24 Thompson (Ed) Crockett       Penquis Vall             55-05  
 25 Jonathan Macneil             Piscataquis              46-09  
 26 Caleb Pelkey                 Dexter Regio             45-00  
 27 Tristan Goodwin              Penquis Vall             43-10  
 -- Hayden Rollins               John Bapst M              FOUL  
 -- Matthew Fitzpatrick          John Bapst M                DQ   No uniform
 
Boys Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kyle Sidaway                 John Bapst M            151-00   10   
  2 Ashton Paul                  Orono High S            135-08    8   
  3 Andrew Lagasse               Penquis Vall            128-04    6   
  4 Lucas Allen                  Orono High S            127-03    4   
  5 Killian Pottle               Old Town Hig            125-09    2   
  6 Tony Bisson                  Orono High S            114-09    1   
  7 Andrew Wolfertz              Old Town Hig            108-01  
  8 Brady Grant                  Orono High S            105-11  
  9 Ryder Drinkert               Orono High S            105-10  
 10 Tyler Knowles                Penobscot Ch            105-01  
 11 Joe Haffenreffer             Penquis Vall             99-01  
 12 Isaac Miller                 Orono High S             98-04  
 13 Gavin Pierce                 John Bapst M             97-03  
 14 Jafar Ojugbele               Old Town Hig             96-05  
 15 Billy Sanborn                Penquis Vall             95-05  
 16 Chris Crockett               Penquis Vall             93-06  
 17 Cameron Jones                Old Town Hig             88-00  
 18 Matt Needham                 Orono High S             87-08  
 19 Cole Herrick                 Piscataquis              86-10  
 20 Ashton Duran                 Orono High S             86-06  
 21 Bryce Cooper                 Dexter Regio             80-09  
 22 Chase Dodge                  Old Town Hig             80-07  
 23 Andy McCann                  John Bapst M             80-06  
 24 Brady Poulin                 Orono High S             80-04  
 25 James (Jp) Reinzo            Old Town Hig             79-07  
 26 Brady Jerome                 Dexter Regio             78-10  
 27 Thomas Burgess               Dexter Regio             75-09  
 28 Draven Bourque               Orono High S             75-08  
 29 Cole Tibbetts                Dexter Regio             75-01  
 30 Keon Chase                   Orono High S             74-03  
 31 Sam Wingard                  Orono High S             73-04  
 32 Elijah Bromfield             Orono High S             68-04  
 33 Thompson (Ed) Crockett       Penquis Vall             67-08  
 34 Tanner Ladd                  Dexter Regio             66-02  
 35 Timothy Macneil              Piscataquis              63-07  
 36 Noah Benson                  Dexter Regio             62-10  
 37 Alex Shanos                  John Bapst M             62-01  
 38 Alex Race                    Dexter Regio             54-06  
 39 Kevin Murray                 Old Town Hig             51-05  
 40 Aidain Brown                 Penquis Vall             44-03  
 41 Tristan Goodwin              Penquis Vall             41-11  
 42 Jonathan Macneil             Piscataquis              35-05  
 
Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ben Arsenault                Orono High S           8:53.54   10   
       2:02.840 (2:02.840)        4:18.844 (2:16.004)        6:40.117 (2:21.273)
       8:53.534 (2:13.418)
  2 Zane Roggenbuck              Orono High S           9:03.87    8   
       1:58.856 (1:58.856)        4:09.708 (2:10.852)        6:38.274 (2:28.567)
       9:03.870 (2:25.596)
