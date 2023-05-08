Old Town Girls 1st Orono Boys 1st at Old Town Track & Field Meet Saturday [RESULTS]

The Old Town Girls Track and Field Team finished 1st while the Orono Boy's Team finished 1st at the Track and Field Meet held in Old Town on Saturday, May 6th.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

Old Town - 242.50 Orono - 149 John Bapst - 95.50 PCHS - 45 Penquis - 13 Dexter 12

Boys

Orono - 201 John Bapst - 136 Old Town - 123 Penquis - 15 Dexter - 6

Here are the individual results via Sub 5

Girls

========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== Finals 1 Anna Molloy Orono High S 12.99 1 10 2 Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig 13.41 1 8 3 Molly Sipple Piscataquis 13.43 1 6 4 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 13.50 1 4 5 Addie Duran Orono High S 14.02 1 2 6 Jazmin Channon Piscataquis 14.29 1 1 7 Kaylee Horr John Bapst M 14.34 5 8 Rhiannon Bousquet Old Town Hig 14.45 1 9 Elyssa Jerome Dexter Regio 14.53 1 10 Solece Campbell Orono High S 14.67 2 11 Olivia Barthelemy Old Town Hig 14.67 3 12 Brookelynn Hunt Piscataquis 14.82 2 13 Abigail Conlogue Penquis Vall 14.88 2 14 Lydia Kenerson Penobscot Ch 14.92 5 15 Maria Velame Piscataquis 14.96 2 16 Layla Chai Penquis Vall 15.00 5 17 Lauryn Brunner Dexter Regio 15.01 2 18 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 15.17 2 19 Sophia Fogg John Bapst M 15.17 2 20 Madison Badershall John Bapst M 15.46 2 21 Tiare Channon Piscataquis 15.59 3 22 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 15.63 3 23 Haley Moores Old Town Hig 15.67 3 24 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 15.72 4 25 Chloe Henry Old Town Hig 15.82 3 26 Sadie Kelley Piscataquis 15.83 3 27 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 15.87 3 28 Kaelyn Bussell Piscataquis 15.96 4 29 Ava Kerswell John Bapst M 16.20 4 30 Norah Sanborn Old Town Hig 16.28 3 31 Kylee Barker John Bapst M 16.84 4 32 Baylynn Grant Piscataquis 17.04 4 33 Cynthia Girouard Old Town Hig 17.74 4 34 Zoe Mcinnis Piscataquis 24.75 4 Girls 200 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 28.55 1 10 2 Jazmin Channon Piscataquis 30.00 1 8 3 Rhiannon Bousquet Old Town Hig 30.42 1 6 4 Olivia Barthelemy Old Town Hig 30.94 1 4 5 Tiare Channon Piscataquis 32.08 2 2 6 Layla Chai Penquis Vall 32.30 1 1 7 Chloe Henry Old Town Hig 32.60 2 8 Tessa Hartley John Bapst M 32.82 2 9 Kaelyn Bussell Piscataquis 33.68 2 10 Sophia Fogg John Bapst M 33.91 2 11 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 34.49 2 12 Sadie Kelley Piscataquis 35.17 2 Girls 400 Meter Dash ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kayleigh Johnston Old Town Hig 1:06.39 10 2 Myah Worster Old Town Hig 1:10.98 8 3 Marie Nemeth John Bapst M 1:12.04 6 4 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig 1:12.39 4 5 Julia Scarano John Bapst M 1:12.89 2 6 Sophia Fogg John Bapst M 1:15.13 1 7 Tessa Hartley John Bapst M 1:21.05 Girls 800 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ruth White Orono High S 2:29.57 10 1:15.069 (1:15.069) 2:29.565 (1:14.496) 2 Taylor Loring Old Town Hig 2:32.90 8 1:15.631 (1:15.631) 2:32.898 (1:17.268) 3 Alexis Wesley Old Town Hig 2:35.79 6 1:18.233 (1:18.233) 2:35.785 (1:17.552) 4 Ellie Brooks Orono High S 2:35.94 4 1:16.997 (1:16.997) 2:35.937 (1:18.941) 5 Madelyn Copithorne John Bapst M 2:37.23 2 1:16.664 (1:16.664) 2:37.225 (1:20.561) 6 Rossella Ruzzetta Orono High S 2:54.73 1 1:21.635 (1:21.635) 2:54.730 (1:33.096) 7 Sarah Hartford John Bapst M 2:54.74 1:28.159 (1:28.159) 2:54.732 (1:26.573) 8 Julia Scarano John Bapst M 3:21.97 1:26.077 (1:26.077) 3:21.965 (1:55.888) Girls 1600 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ruth White Orono High S 5:14.59 10 1:16.655 (1:16.655) 2:33.415 (1:16.760) 3:54.396 (1:20.981) 5:14.589 (1:20.194) 2 Ellie Brooks Orono High S 5:47.70 8 1:25.891 (1:25.891) 2:53.103 (1:27.212) 4:19.319 (1:26.216) 5:47.700 (1:28.382) 3 Clara White Orono High S 5:54.03 6 1:26.835 (1:26.835) 2:56.750 (1:29.916) 4:26.422 (1:29.672) 5:54.028 (1:27.607) 4 Carolina Lobe John Bapst M 6:57.93 4 1:33.695 (1:33.695) 3:17.259 (1:43.564) 5:06.742 (1:49.484) 6:57.930 (1:51.188) 5 Siobhan Farrell Orono High S 7:23.22 2 1:47.376 (1:47.376) 3:39.918 (1:52.542) 5:39.547 (1:59.629) 7:23.220 (1:43.674) 6 Sarah Hartford John Bapst M 7:33.50 1 1:45.372 (1:45.372) 3:37.873 (1:52.501) 5:37.670 (1:59.797) 7:33.492 (1:55.822) Girls 3200 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ruth White Orono High S 10:47.93 10 1:21.005 (1:21.005) 2:40.345 (1:19.340) 3:59.636 (1:19.292) 5:20.205 (1:20.569) 6:41.338 (1:21.134) 8:02.314 (1:20.976) 9:24.641 (1:22.328) 10:47.928 (1:23.288) 2 Maya Boyington Orono High S 12:49.98 8 1:30.030 (1:30.030) 3:04.534 (1:34.505) 4:40.756 (1:36.222) 6:18.090 (1:37.335) 7:55.611 (1:37.521) 9:34.780 (1:39.169) 11:14.194 (1:39.414) 12:49.978 (1:35.784) 3 Cassidy Rackliffe Old Town Hig 13:30.05 6 1:33.601 (1:33.601) 3:14.742 (1:41.142) 4:57.178 (1:42.436) 6:41.472 (1:44.295) 8:26.767 (1:45.296) 10:12.404 (1:45.637) 11:57.791 (1:45.388) 13:30.046 (1:32.255) 4 Lida Kanoti Old Town Hig 13:30.27 4 1:34.006 (1:34.006) 3:15.114 (1:41.109) 4:57.462 (1:42.348) 6:41.682 (1:44.220) 8:27.159 (1:45.477) 10:12.686 (1:45.528) 11:58.174 (1:45.488) 13:30.268 (1:32.095) 5 Annie Roach Old Town Hig 13:40.88 2 1:29.703 (1:29.703) 3:08.598 (1:38.896) 4:51.710 (1:43.112) 6:37.440 (1:45.730) 8:23.106 (1:45.667) 10:11.348 (1:48.242) 11:59.685 (1:48.337) 13:40.871 (1:41.187) Girls 100 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kasey Kimball John Bapst M 17.01 10 2 Grace Willey Old Town Hig 17.43 8 3 Sydney Legasse John Bapst M 18.01 6 4 Veena Jain Orono High S 19.54 4 5 Elyssa Jerome Dexter Regio 19.84 2 6 Paige Inforati John Bapst M 20.20 1 7 Lily Cousins Penobscot Ch 22.27 8 Anna Robertson Orono High S 22.44 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Sydney Legasse John Bapst M 54.49 10 2 Kasey Kimball John Bapst M 55.72 8 3 Anna Robertson Orono High S 1:01.02 6 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay ========================================================================== School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Old Town High School 52.65 1 10 52.649 (52.649) 2 Orono High School 54.38 1 8 3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 55.80 1 6 4 Piscataquis Community High Sch 56.02 1 4 5 Old Town High School 'B' x57.66 2 6 Penquis Valley High School 58.53 2 2 7 Orono High School 'B' x59.48 2 8 Old Town High School 'C' x1:00.25 2 9 Piscataquis Community High Sch 'B' x1:02.89 1 10 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 'B' x1:04.12 2 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Old Town High School 4:31.77 10 1:04.455 (1:04.455) 2:16.640 (1:12.186) 3:24.035 (1:07.395) 4:31.762 (1:07.728) 2 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 4:49.72 8 1:11.421 (1:11.421) 2:24.629 (1:13.208) 3:35.281 (1:10.652) 4:49.718 (1:14.437) 3 Piscataquis Community High Sch 4:50.34 6 1:18.235 (1:18.235) 2:31.273 (1:13.039) 3:41.026 (1:09.753) 4:50.332 (1:09.307) 4 Orono High School 'B' x4:52.83 1:15.547 (1:15.547) 2:34.113 (1:18.567) 3:41.835 (1:07.722) 4:52.821 (1:10.987) 5 Orono High School 4:57.28 4 1:17.383 (1:17.383) 2:27.673 (1:10.291) 4:57.272 (2:29.600) 4:57.273 (0.001) 6 Orono High School 'C' x5:13.80 1:15.676 (1:15.676) 3:13.079 (1:57.403) 3:57.562 (44.484) 5:13.797 (1:16.236) 7 Orono High School 'D' x6:07.16 1:13.487 (1:13.487) 2:35.667 (1:22.180) 4:50.042 (2:14.376) 6:07.159 (1:17.117) Girls 4x800 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Old Town High School 11:05.76 10 11:05.758 (11:05.758) 2 Orono High School 11:23.80 8 11:23.791 (11:23.791) 3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 12:12.57 6 12:12.565 (12:12.565) Girls High Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig 5-00.00 10 2 Paige Inforati John Bapst M 4-10.00 8 3 Grace Willey Old Town Hig J4-10.00 6 4 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 4-08.00 4 5 Lauryn Brunner Dexter Regio 4-06.00 2 6 Myah Worster Old Town Hig 4-04.00 0.50 6 Ruby Dwyer John Bapst M 4-04.00 0.50 8 Kaelyn Bussell Piscataquis 4-02.00 9 Olivia Small Old Town Hig J4-02.00 10 Lydia Kenerson Penobscot Ch 4-00.00 11 Abby Batchelder Orono High S J4-00.00 -- Nayara Camazon Piscataquis NH Girls Pole Vault ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Clara White Orono High S 8-00.00 10 2 Kasey Kimball John Bapst M 7-06.00 8 3 Ruby Dwyer John Bapst M 7-00.00 6 4 Roz O'Reilly Orono High S 6-06.00 4 5 Darra O'Connell John Bapst M 6-00.00 2 6 Veena Jain Orono High S J6-00.00 1 7 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 5-06.00 8 Addie Duran Orono High S J5-06.00 9 Lida Kanoti Old Town Hig J5-06.00 -- Olivia Neely Old Town Hig NH Girls Long Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Anna Molloy Orono High S 16-10.00 10 2 Grace Willey Old Town Hig 15-01.00 8 3 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 14-11.00 6 4 Lauryn Brunner Dexter Regio 14-08.50 4 5 Solece Campbell Orono High S 14-04.25 2 6 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 13-09.00 1 7 Lily Young Old Town Hig 13-05.00 8 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 13-02.25 9 Carmen Miller Orono High S 13-00.00 10 Ava Harvey Old Town Hig 12-07.75 11 Layla Chai Penquis Vall 12-05.50 12 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 12-05.00 13 Anna Robertson Orono High S 12-03.25 14 Danica Flewelling Old Town Hig 11-10.50 15 Olivia Small Old Town Hig 11-10.25 16 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 11-09.25 17 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 11-05.75 18 Norah Sanborn Old Town Hig 11-03.25 19 Kylee Barker John Bapst M 11-02.25 20 Rylee Heal Penquis Vall 10-06.00 21 Aileen Strout Penquis Vall 10-05.50 22 Madison Badershall John Bapst M 10-00.25 23 Elizabeth Scott Penobscot Ch 9-11.50 24 Taylor Plain John Bapst M 9-10.25 25 Ari Murray Old Town Hig 8-04.00 26 Cynthia Girouard Old Town Hig 8-00.25 -- Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig FOUL Girls Triple Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig 31-07.50 10 2 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 29-08.00 8 3 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 29-06.50 6 4 Lauryn Brunner Dexter Regio 28-10.00 4 5 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig 28-06.00 2 6 Mariah Sharrow Orono High S 28-04.75 1 7 Abby Batchelder Orono High S 28-01.50 8 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 28-01.00 9 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 27-11.25 10 Myah Worster Old Town Hig 26-08.50 11 Lily Young Old Town Hig 26-06.50 12 Danica Flewelling Old Town Hig 26-06.00 13 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 26-05.00 14 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 26-04.00 15 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 26-02.75 16 Ava Harvey Old Town Hig 26-02.50 17 Olivia Small Old Town Hig 26-01.00 18 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 23-00.00 Girls Shot Put ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 32-09.50 10 2 Dez Seeley Orono High S 32-08.50 8 3 Izabella Damboise Old Town Hig 31-10.00 6 4 Ava Goulette Piscataquis 30-06.50 4 5 Keeara Dutton Old Town Hig 29-09.50 2 6 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 28-10.75 1 7 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 28-02.00 8 Sophie Hepler Orono High S 27-00.00 9 Samantha Warren John Bapst M 26-09.25 10 Billie Lynn Kunkel Piscataquis 24-02.50 11 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 24-01.50 12 Orianna McIntire Orono High S 23-06.50 13 Elyssa Jerome Dexter Regio 23-00.00 13 Naima Ali Penquis Vall 23-00.00 15 Faith Broad Orono High S 22-09.25 16 Brooklyn Blocker Dexter Regio 22-07.25 17 Gracie Talbot Piscataquis 22-03.25 18 Nayara Camazon Piscataquis 21-07.75 19 Liliana Tankel John Bapst M 21-07.00 20 Rylee Heal Penquis Vall 19-01.75 21 Marin Griffin John Bapst M 18-01.25 22 Meriel Willey Piscataquis 17-03.00 23 Zoe Mcinnis Piscataquis 13-05.00 24 Lily Cousins Penobscot Ch 13-03.75 Girls Discus Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 95-00 10 2 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 90-00 8 3 Molly Sipple Piscataquis 89-08 6 4 Izabella Damboise Old Town Hig 89-01 4 5 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 84-01 2 6 Sophie Hepler Orono High S 82-01 1 7 Kendall Kimball Piscataquis 76-07 8 Dez Seeley Orono High S 76-02 9 Brooklyn Blocker Dexter Regio 67-02 10 Samantha Warren John Bapst M 66-10 11 Elyssa Jerome Dexter Regio 63-02 12 Samantha Goodwin Piscataquis 61-05 13 Keeara Dutton Old Town Hig 59-08 14 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 59-01 15 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 57-05 16 Ava Goulette Piscataquis 57-04 17 Marin Griffin John Bapst M 56-06 18 Gracie Talbot Piscataquis 56-05 19 Liliana Tankel John Bapst M 56-04 20 Naima Ali Penquis Vall 54-05 21 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 49-11 22 Rylee Heal Penquis Vall 48-05 23 Orianna McIntire Orono High S 48-02 24 Baylynn Grant Piscataquis 47-03 25 Mackenzie Fernald Penquis Vall 43-06 26 Molly Goodwin Piscataquis 42-09 27 Billie Lynn Kunkel Piscataquis 42-07 28 Faith Broad Orono High S 41-05 29 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 40-01 30 Zoe Mcinnis Piscataquis 29-07 Girls Javelin Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Abigail Conlogue Penquis Vall 116-05 10 2 Samantha Goodwin Piscataquis 96-06 8 3 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 95-01 6 4 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 94-02 4 5 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 90-06 2 6 Dez Seeley Orono High S 89-10 1 7 Kendall Kimball Piscataquis 81-04 8 Sophie Hepler Orono High S 76-02 9 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 68-05 10 Liliana Tankel John Bapst M 60-05 11 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 59-11 12 Tiare Channon Piscataquis 59-01 13 Gracie Talbot Piscataquis 57-06 14 Ava Goulette Piscataquis 53-04 15 Molly Goodwin Piscataquis 52-07 16 Lily Cousins Penobscot Ch 51-08 17 Nayara Camazon Piscataquis 51-06 18 Brooklyn Blocker Dexter Regio 51-00 19 Faith Broad Orono High S 47-09 20 Elizabeth Scott Penobscot Ch 47-04 21 Meriel Willey Piscataquis 44-10 22 Elise Soucy John Bapst M 42-11 23 Taylor Plain John Bapst M 41-10 24 Brookelynn Hunt Piscataquis 41-01 25 Aileen Strout Penquis Vall 40-05 26 Mackenzie Fernald Penquis Vall 40-03 27 Claire Metzger John Bapst M 33-10 28 Billie Lynn Kunkel Piscataquis 31-00 Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Maya Boyington Orono High S 8:10.66 10 1:55.221 (1:55.221) 3:58.413 (2:03.192) 6:06.225 (2:07.813) 8:10.657 (2:04.432) 2 Ari Murray Old Town Hig 11:23.28 8 2:32.352 (2:32.352) 5:27.970 (2:55.619) 8:34.577 (3:06.608) 11:23.280 (2:48.703)

Boys

Boys 100 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== Finals 1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 11.50 1 10 2 Dom Ondo Orono High S 11.61 1 8 3 Caleb Firkin Orono High S 11.97 1 6 4 Nathan Butler John Bapst M 12.11 2 4 5 Jareth Williams Penquis Vall 12.18 2 2 6 Isaac Miller Orono High S 12.24 1 1 7 Evan Babcock John Bapst M 12.30 2 8 Alex Maheu Orono High S 12.33 1 9 Henry Milan John Bapst M 12.44 1 10 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 12.47 1 11 Tyler Wilkinson John Bapst M 12.48 1 12 Mason Perkins John Bapst M 12.50 5 13 Caden Bilotta John Bapst M 12.53 2 14 Mason Kenney Orono High S 12.55 2 15 Brady Maheu Orono High S 12.68 2 16 Elmer Robichaud John Bapst M 12.77 2 17 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 13.11 2 18 Logan Hart John Bapst M 13.16 3 19 Lucas Bartkiewicz Old Town Hig 13.17 3 20 Anes Omar John Bapst M 13.17 3 21 Josh Igwe John Bapst M 13.32 3 22 Tanner Ladd Dexter Regio 13.37 3 23 James (Jp) Reinzo Old Town Hig 13.40 3 24 Gavin Pierce John Bapst M 13.47 5 25 Nathan Galligan Dexter Regio 13.49 4 26 Ian Walker Penobscot Ch 13.50 4 27 Tyler Knowles Penobscot Ch 13.57 3 28 Bob Huang John Bapst M 13.61 4 29 Malachi Falco-Furrow John Bapst M 13.63 4 30 Andrew Faulkingham John Bapst M 13.78 5 31 Alex Shanos John Bapst M 13.79 4 32 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 13.81 4 33 Trenton Hanscom Dexter Regio 13.96 4 34 Samuel Wardrop John Bapst M 14.31 4 35 Wyatt Clukey John Bapst M 16.00 5 -- Elijah Ogunlela Orono High S X13.05 3 Boys 200 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Dom Ondo Orono High S 23.57 1 10 2 Caden Bilotta John Bapst M 25.05 1 8 3 Evan Babcock John Bapst M 25.18 1 6 4 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 25.21 1 4 5 Henry Milan John Bapst M 25.47 1 2 6 Duncan Carlisle John Bapst M 25.73 1 1 7 Nathan Butler John Bapst M 25.93 1 8 Elmer Robichaud John Bapst M 26.34 1 9 Logan Hart John Bapst M 26.94 2 10 Darmiar Miller Dexter Regio 27.08 2 11 Lucas Bartkiewicz Old Town Hig 27.16 2 12 Anes Omar John Bapst M 27.28 2 13 Josh Igwe John Bapst M 27.38 2 14 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 27.93 2 15 Bob Huang John Bapst M 28.99 3 16 Samuel Wardrop John Bapst M 30.01 3 17 Wyatt Clukey John Bapst M 34.47 3 -- Elijah Ogunlela Orono High S X27.29 2 Boys 400 Meter Dash ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Evan Babcock John Bapst M 57.44 10 2 William Francis Old Town Hig 58.44 8 3 Camden Brown Orono High S 59.82 6 4 Will Francis Orono High S 59.84 4 5 Nathan Galligan Dexter Regio 1:04.84 2 6 Chris Bisson Orono High S 1:12.26 1 Boys 800 Meter Run ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Hunter Clukey John Bapst M 2:03.90 2 10 1:01.372 (1:01.372) 2:03.898 (1:02.526) 2 Spencer Gordon Old Town Hig 2:04.93 2 8 1:01.716 (1:01.716) 2:04.927 (1:03.212) 3 Gilman Taylor John Bapst M 2:08.75 2 6 1:02.084 (1:02.084) 2:08.743 (1:06.660) 4 Tyler Wilkinson John Bapst M 2:12.68 2 4 1:04.943 (1:04.943) 2:12.677 (1:07.734) 5 Isak Robichaud John Bapst M 2:15.61 2 2 1:05.966 (1:05.966) 2:15.601 (1:09.636) 6 Wyatt Byther Old Town Hig 2:16.68 2 1 1:07.627 (1:07.627) 2:16.678 (1:09.052) 7 Lucas Allen Orono High S 2:19.23 2 1:08.550 (1:08.550) 2:19.222 (1:10.672) 8 Owen Beane Orono High S 2:19.41 2 1:10.608 (1:10.608) 2:19.409 (1:08.801) 9 Griffin Murray Old Town Hig 2:19.50 2 1:12.397 (1:12.397) 2:19.493 (1:07.096) 10 Jed Hartley John Bapst M 2:24.12 2 1:11.393 (1:11.393) 2:24.117 (1:12.724) 11 Jack Lagasse John Bapst M 2:30.43 1 1:13.615 (1:13.615) 2:30.422 (1:16.807) 12 Ethan Sherman Orono High S 2:30.94 2 1:12.848 (1:12.848) 2:30.937 (1:18.089) 13 Ben Arsenault Orono High S 2:31.33 1 1:14.601 (1:14.601) 2:31.329 (1:16.728) 14 Joe Haffenreffer Penquis Vall 2:32.01 1 1:16.490 (1:16.490) 2:32.007 (1:15.517) 15 Zane Roggenbuck Orono High S 2:32.98 1 1:16.045 (1:16.045) 2:32.979 (1:16.934) 16 Chris Crockett Penquis Vall 2:45.11 1 1:25.412 (1:25.412) 2:45.108 (1:19.696) 17 Nathan Galligan Dexter Regio 2:53.24 1 1:20.869 (1:20.869) 2:53.232 (1:32.364) 18 William Stoner Orono High S 2:55.47 1 1:27.079 (1:27.079) 2:55.470 (1:28.391) 19 David Race Dexter Regio 3:02.35 1 1:31.136 (1:31.136) 3:02.349 (1:31.213) 20 Ezekiel Brmudez Dexter Regio 3:15.20 1 1:38.544 (1:38.544) 3:15.194 (1:36.650) 21 Gabe McIntosh Orono High S 3:17.58 1 1:39.835 (1:39.835) 3:17.577 (1:37.742) 22 Alan Gatchell Dexter Regio 3:36.86 1 1:47.419 (1:47.419) 3:36.854 (1:49.436) Boys 1600 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Jed Hartley John Bapst M 4:56.78 10 1:12.285 (1:12.285) 2:30.127 (1:17.843) 3:47.654 (1:17.527) 4:56.776 (1:09.123) 2 Owen Beane Orono High S 4:56.92 8 1:13.080 (1:13.080) 2:30.762 (1:17.683) 3:48.789 (1:18.027) 4:56.918 (1:08.129) 3 Lucas Allen Orono High S 5:17.55 6 1:15.606 (1:15.606) 2:36.806 (1:21.200) 3:59.380 (1:22.575) 5:17.550 (1:18.171) 4 Ethan Sherman Orono High S 5:24.46 4 1:15.242 (1:15.242) 2:40.166 (1:24.924) 4:07.201 (1:27.035) 5:24.459 (1:17.259) 5 Billy Sanborn Penquis Vall 5:48.46 2 1:13.694 (1:13.694) 2:39.319 (1:25.625) 4:15.519 (1:36.200) 5:48.452 (1:32.933) 6 Jack Lagasse John Bapst M 6:12.00 1 1:26.350 (1:26.350) 3:06.074 (1:39.725) 4:42.669 (1:36.595) 6:11.994 (1:29.325) 7 Ezekiel Brmudez Dexter Regio 6:27.91 1:28.034 (1:28.034) 3:02.718 (1:34.685) 4:45.257 (1:42.539) 6:27.905 (1:42.648) 8 David Race Dexter Regio 6:36.28 1:27.447 (1:27.447) 3:06.507 (1:39.060) 4:50.203 (1:43.696) 6:36.275 (1:46.072) 9 Alan Gatchell Dexter Regio 7:32.92 1:47.366 (1:47.366) 3:42.840 (1:55.474) 5:42.484 (1:59.644) 7:32.914 (1:50.431) Boys 110 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Owen Conner Self Orono High S 15.99 10 2 James Cote Old Town Hig 17.71 8 3 Mason Perkins John Bapst M 17.86 6 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Orono High School 44.64 10 2 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 47.44 8 3 Orono High School 'B' x47.50 4 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 'B' x49.64 5 Old Town High School 49.75 6 6 Dexter Regional High School 1:01.33 4 -- Orono High School 'C' X49.69 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 3:43.40 10 54.572 (54.572) 1:53.631 (59.059) 2:48.544 (54.913) 3:43.397 (54.854) 2 Orono High School 'B' x3:51.97 55.302 (55.302) 1:56.018 (1:00.716) 2:55.921 (59.904) 3:51.968 (56.047) 3 Orono High School 4:05.33 8 59.764 (59.764) 2:07.127 (1:07.363) 3:08.968 (1:01.842) 4:05.328 (56.360) 4 Orono High School 'C' x4:29.19 1:15.154 (1:15.154) 2:18.477 (1:03.324) 3:27.747 (1:09.270) 4:29.189 (1:01.443) 5 Orono High School 'D' x4:48.81 1:24.252 (1:24.252) 2:32.158 (1:07.907) 3:37.568 (1:05.410) 4:48.804 (1:11.237) Boys 4x800 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 9:12.39 10 2:21.885 (2:21.885) 4:39.048 (2:17.164) 6:54.591 (2:15.543) 9:12.382 (2:17.792) 2 Old Town High School 9:30.47 8 2:24.306 (2:24.306) 4:45.572 (2:21.267) 7:12.034 (2:26.462) 9:30.469 (2:18.436) 3 Orono High School 11:36.35 6 2:34.231 (2:34.231) 5:19.994 (2:45.764) 8:40.850 (3:20.856) 11:36.344 (2:55.495) Boys High Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 James Cote Old Town Hig 5-10.00 10 2 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig 5-08.00 8 3 Alex Maheu Orono High S 5-06.00 6 4 Caleb Firkin Orono High S 5-04.00 4 5 Wyatt Byther Old Town Hig 5-02.00 2 6 Nathan Culina Orono High S J5-02.00 1 7 Bryce Cooper Dexter Regio 5-00.00 8 Noah Benson Dexter Regio 4-10.00 8 Cole Herrick Piscataquis 4-10.00 10 Mason Kenney Orono High S J4-10.00 -- Nathan Butler John Bapst M NH -- Trenton Hanscom Dexter Regio NH -- Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig NH -- Darmiar Miller Dexter Regio NH Boys Pole Vault ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kyle Sidaway John Bapst M 12-00.00 10 2 Alex Maheu Orono High S 11-06.00 8 3 Brady Maheu Orono High S 9-06.00 6 4 James Cote Old Town Hig 8-06.00 4 -- Connor Moeykens Orono High S NH -- Camden Brown Orono High S NH Boys Long Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 20-10.25 10 2 Henry Milan John Bapst M 18-00.50 8 3 Hayden Rollins John Bapst M 17-08.75 6 4 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig 17-06.50 4 5 Josh Igwe John Bapst M 17-01.00 2 6 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 16-08.00 1 7 Duncan Carlisle John Bapst M J16-08.00 8 Jareth Williams Penquis Vall 16-05.75 9 Bryce Cooper Dexter Regio 15-04.50 9 Darmiar Miller Dexter Regio 15-04.50 11 Malachi Falco-Furrow John Bapst M 14-07.00 12 Logan Hart John Bapst M 14-06.50 13 Joe Haffenreffer Penquis Vall 14-02.50 14 Ian Walker Penobscot Ch 14-01.00 15 Andrew Faulkingham John Bapst M 13-09.00 16 Tyler Knowles Penobscot Ch 13-08.75 17 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 13-06.00 18 Samuel Wardrop John Bapst M 13-03.00 19 David Race Dexter Regio 12-10.50 20 Cole Herrick Piscataquis 12-09.50 21 Noah Benson Dexter Regio 11-03.75 Boys Triple Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 45-05.25 10 2 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig 35-08.00 8 3 James Cote Old Town Hig 35-07.00 6 4 Connor Moeykens Orono High S 35-06.25 4 5 Duncan Carlisle John Bapst M 34-01.00 2 6 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 33-06.00 1 7 Darmiar Miller Dexter Regio 33-00.50 8 Bryce Cooper Dexter Regio 32-04.25 9 Malachi Falco-Furrow John Bapst M 32-02.00 10 Samuel Wardrop John Bapst M 31-03.00 11 Josh Igwe John Bapst M 30-07.50 12 Noah Benson Dexter Regio 29-11.00 13 Henry Milan John Bapst M 28-06.00 Boys Shot Put ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Noah Parker Orono High S 44-07.25 10 2 Ashton Paul Orono High S 41-08.25 8 3 Cooper Sawyer Orono High S 40-11.00 6 4 Brady Grant Orono High S 38-04.50 4 5 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 37-11.00 2 6 James (Jp) Reinzo Old Town Hig 35-07.00 1 7 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 33-08.50 8 Antoine Francis Orono High S 33-03.50 9 Draven Bourque Orono High S 32-05.00 10 Ashton Duran Orono High S 32-01.75 11 Brady Jerome Dexter Regio 31-11.00 12 Tanner Ladd Dexter Regio 31-02.00 13 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 30-04.50 14 Tony Bisson Orono High S 30-01.00 15 Henry Birdsall John Bapst M 29-03.00 16 Cameron Jones Old Town Hig 28-10.25 17 Keon Chase Orono High S 28-09.75 18 Ethan Lewis Penquis Vall 28-07.75 19 Thomas Burgess Dexter Regio 28-00.00 20 Alex Race Dexter Regio 27-10.00 21 Andy McCann John Bapst M 27-09.25 22 Timothy Macneil Piscataquis 26-08.75 23 Cole Tibbetts Dexter Regio 26-08.00 24 Jesse Bouchard Old Town Hig 26-02.00 25 Isaac Littlejohn John Bapst M 26-00.00 26 Miles Felcman Old Town Hig 25-03.50 27 Trenton Hanscom Dexter Regio 25-03.00 28 Caleb Pelkey Dexter Regio 25-00.75 29 Brady Poulin Orono High S 24-11.75 30 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 24-11.50 31 Elijah Bromfield Orono High S 24-03.75 32 Matt Needham Orono High S 22-10.00 33 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 22-01.00 34 Aidain Brown Penquis Vall 20-00.00 35 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 19-01.75 -- Matthew Fitzpatrick John Bapst M DQ Not in Uniform Boys Discus Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Noah Parker Orono High S 118-01 10 2 Ashton Paul Orono High S 113-04 8 3 Cooper Sawyer Orono High S 107-00 6 4 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 98-01 4 5 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 96-07 2 6 Antoine Francis Orono High S 88-07 1 7 Miles Felcman Old Town Hig 88-01 8 Owen Conner Self Orono High S 86-01 9 Brady Grant Orono High S 83-03 10 Tanner Ladd Dexter Regio 78-05 11 Ryder Drinkert Orono High S 74-04 12 Ashton Duran Orono High S 74-01 13 Tony Bisson Orono High S 73-09 14 Brady Jerome Dexter Regio 72-03 15 Jesse Bouchard Old Town Hig 71-07 16 Cole Tibbetts Dexter Regio 71-05 17 James (Jp) Reinzo Old Town Hig 69-02 18 Thomas Burgess Dexter Regio 68-06 19 Alex Race Dexter Regio 66-07 20 Isaac Littlejohn John Bapst M 65-09 21 Ethan Lewis Penquis Vall 63-02 22 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 62-06 23 Trenton Hanscom Dexter Regio 55-08 24 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 55-05 25 Jonathan Macneil Piscataquis 46-09 26 Caleb Pelkey Dexter Regio 45-00 27 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 43-10 -- Hayden Rollins John Bapst M FOUL -- Matthew Fitzpatrick John Bapst M DQ No uniform Boys Javelin Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kyle Sidaway John Bapst M 151-00 10 2 Ashton Paul Orono High S 135-08 8 3 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 128-04 6 4 Lucas Allen Orono High S 127-03 4 5 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 125-09 2 6 Tony Bisson Orono High S 114-09 1 7 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 108-01 8 Brady Grant Orono High S 105-11 9 Ryder Drinkert Orono High S 105-10 10 Tyler Knowles Penobscot Ch 105-01 11 Joe Haffenreffer Penquis Vall 99-01 12 Isaac Miller Orono High S 98-04 13 Gavin Pierce John Bapst M 97-03 14 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 96-05 15 Billy Sanborn Penquis Vall 95-05 16 Chris Crockett Penquis Vall 93-06 17 Cameron Jones Old Town Hig 88-00 18 Matt Needham Orono High S 87-08 19 Cole Herrick Piscataquis 86-10 20 Ashton Duran Orono High S 86-06 21 Bryce Cooper Dexter Regio 80-09 22 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 80-07 23 Andy McCann John Bapst M 80-06 24 Brady Poulin Orono High S 80-04 25 James (Jp) Reinzo Old Town Hig 79-07 26 Brady Jerome Dexter Regio 78-10 27 Thomas Burgess Dexter Regio 75-09 28 Draven Bourque Orono High S 75-08 29 Cole Tibbetts Dexter Regio 75-01 30 Keon Chase Orono High S 74-03 31 Sam Wingard Orono High S 73-04 32 Elijah Bromfield Orono High S 68-04 33 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 67-08 34 Tanner Ladd Dexter Regio 66-02 35 Timothy Macneil Piscataquis 63-07 36 Noah Benson Dexter Regio 62-10 37 Alex Shanos John Bapst M 62-01 38 Alex Race Dexter Regio 54-06 39 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 51-05 40 Aidain Brown Penquis Vall 44-03 41 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 41-11 42 Jonathan Macneil Piscataquis 35-05 Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ben Arsenault Orono High S 8:53.54 10 2:02.840 (2:02.840) 4:18.844 (2:16.004) 6:40.117 (2:21.273) 8:53.534 (2:13.418) 2 Zane Roggenbuck Orono High S 9:03.87 8 1:58.856 (1:58.856) 4:09.708 (2:10.852) 6:38.274 (2:28.567) 9:03.870 (2:25.596)