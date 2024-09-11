Old Town Girls 6 Caribou 4

At Caribou, the visiting Old Town Coyotes Girls got 4 goals from Karina Dumond and 2 from Rhiannon Bousquet to earn the 6-4 victory over the Caribou Vikings. All 4 Viking goals were scored by freshman Quinn Corrigan.

Dumond and Corrigan traded goals in the first half, each scoring a hat trick before intermission. In the 2nd half, Dumond scored with 34 minutes remaining, heading in a cross from Allyson Caron, and Bousquet scored her 1st goal at the 23:56 mark as Old Town pulled away. Corrigan scored her 4th goal with just over 18 minutes remaining on a pass from Joslyn Griffeth to close the gap to 5-4, but Dumond fed Bousquet for the Coyotes final goal and the 6-4 margin.

Old Town is now 1-1 and will host MDI on Thursday, September 12th at 6 p.m.

Caribou is 1-1 and will travel to play Ellsworth on Saturday, September 14th at 12 noon.

Thanks to Richard Ezzy for the report and scores.

