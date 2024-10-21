TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer

The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MON 10/21/24 6 PM SOCCER-G OLD TOWN AT HERMON

TUE 10/22/24 6 PM SOCCER–G BREWER AT BANGOR

FRI 10/25/24 TBD SOCCER–G TBD

FRI 10/25/24 7 PM FOOTBALL LAKE REGION AT ORONO

SAT 10/26/24 1 PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

