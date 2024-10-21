TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON 10/21/24 6 PM SOCCER-G OLD TOWN AT HERMON
TUE 10/22/24 6 PM SOCCER–G BREWER AT BANGOR
FRI 10/25/24 TBD SOCCER–G TBD
FRI 10/25/24 7 PM FOOTBALL LAKE REGION AT ORONO
SAT 10/26/24 1 PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
*subject to change
Get our free mobile app
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman