Old Town Shuts Out Ellsworth 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes shutout the Ellsworth Eagles 3-0 on Saturday morning, May 20th in Old Town.

Emma Doucettte held Ellsworth to just 4 hits, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Paige Johnson had 2 of Ellsworth's hits, with Aaliyah Manning and Lizzy Boles each adding a single.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth. She went 2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2. Hannah Wagstaff came on in relief and threw the final 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Ava Brasletter had a triple for the Coyotes driving in a run. Alexis Degrasse had 2 hits including a triple. Danica Brown had a double. Saige Evans had 2 hits, and 2 stolen bases, driving in a run. Taylor Madden had a single.

Ellsworth is now 7-4. They host GSA Wednesday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is now 8-4. They play at John Bapst on Monday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth-Old Town Softball The Old Town Coyotes played host to the Ellsworth Eagles on Saturday morning, May 20th.

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 5 HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.