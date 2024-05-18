Old Town Sweeps Presque Isle 12-0 and 12-1

The Old Town Coyotes swept the Presque Isle Vikings in Aroostook County on Saturday, May 18th winning Game 1 by a score of 12-0 and Game 2 by a score of 12-1.

Game 1

Owen Rand threw a 5.0 inning 1-hitter, striking out 6 and walking 4 for the Coyotes.

Julian Duty had a day at the plate, going a perfect 4-4, with a double and drove in a run, scoring 3 times.

Tyler Priest had a double and was 2-4, driving in 3 runs. Preston Vose had a double and drove in a run. Brendan Mahaney had a pair of doubles, going 2-2, driving in 2 runs, scoring twice and walking twice. Matt Brawn was 2-2 with a double, driving in 2 runs and scored twice. Aiden Gomm had a single

For the Wildcats Lane Carmichael started on the mound and went 3.1 innings. He allowed 11 hits and 12 runs, 11 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 5. Brandon Porter pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and struck out and walked 1.

Owen MacKinnon had Presque Isle's lone hit.

Game 2

In Game 2 Ben Dickey started on the mound for Old Town. He pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 2. Michael Garland came on in relief, pitching 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Brendan Mahaney had 2 hits for the Coyotes, driving in a run. Julian Duty had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Nate Baker had a double. Preston Vose, Jackson Lizzotte, Matt Brawn, Alex McCannell and Carter Sevigny each had a single.

Jack Boone started on the mound for the Wildcats and went 1.0 inning, allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 4. Ryan Blackstone came on and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, all unearned. He struck out 4. Evan Ellis pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, again unearned. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Presque Isle committed 6 errors in the game.

At the plate Cooper Boinske was 22-4 with a double and run batted in. Evan Chapman, leading off was 1-2 with a double. Grant Stubbs and Eli Jandreau each had a single.

Old Town is now 9-3. They will play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Presque Isle is now 3-9. They will play host to Caribou on Tuesday, May 21st at 7 p.m.

