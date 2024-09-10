Orono Boy’s Soccer Team Beats Foxcroft Academy 5-1

The Orono Red Riots Boy's Soccer Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 5-1 in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday, September 10th.

Jay Tweedie scored all 5 goals for Orono. Daniels Sasian scored the goal for Foxcroft Academy.

Matthew Aleen was in net for Orono, and made 8 saves. Khoa Ho was in goal for Foxcroft Academy and made 10 saves.

Both the Ponies and Red Riots are 1-1. Orono will host Bucksport on Thursday, September 12th at 4 p.m. while Foxcroft Academy will head to play Sumner on Thursday, September 12th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to David Hamel for the stats.

