Orono Boys Too Much for John Bapst – Win 51-42 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 51-42 on Tuesday night, January 17th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono had 3 players in double-figures. Pierce Walston led all scorers with 17 points and a 3-pointer. Ben Francis had 12 points while Ellis Spaulding had 10 points including a 3-pointer. Caden Gray had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 4-9 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Mattia Eberle with 11 points while Jon Pangburn had 10 points including a 3-pointer. Tristen Martin and Sam Bay each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 11-1 on the season and will travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 2-9 and travel South to play the Waterville Panthers on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 14 9 13 15 51 John Bapst Boys 10 8 9 15 42

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 17 7 1 - 3 Brady Hews 0 - - - - Caden Gray 5 1 1 - - Ellis Spaulding 10 - 3 1 2 Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - - Ben Francis 12 6 - - - Luke Soctomah 0 - - - - Will Francis 0 - - - - Sebastian Vanidestine 3 - - 3 4 Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 4 2 - - - Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 16 5 4 9

John Bapst