Orono Girls and Boys Win PVC Small Schools Track and Field Titles

The PVC Small Schools Track and Field Championships were held Friday May 27th at Orono High School and when all the running, jumping and throwing was over the Orono Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams were the champions. The Girl's Title couldn't have been any closer as Orono nipped Bucksport by just 1 point.

Here are the Team results

Girl's Team Results

Orono - 134 Bucksport - 133 Houlton - 86.50 Central - 66.50 GSA - 61 Sumner - 24 Foxcroft Academy - 23 Deer Isle Stonington - 17 Washington Academy - 16 PCHS - 9 Dexter - 8 Mattanawcook Academy - 6

Boy's Team Results

Orono - 142 Bucksport - 110 Foxcroft Academy - 77 Sumner - 67 GSA - 65 Washington Academy - 63 Central - 20 Bangor Christian - 13 Searsport - 11 Dexter - 9 Lee Academy - 4 Narraguagus and Blue Hill Harbor School - 1

To see all the individual results click HERE