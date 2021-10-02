Orono White Sisters Finish 1 & 2 MDI Girls Finish 4th at Festival of Champions [PHOTOS]

October 2, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

The White Sisters from Orono finished 1st and 2nd in Saturday's Festival of Champions, with Sophomore Ruth White setting a new course record of 17:28.46 and her sister, Senior Nora White coming in 2nd with a time of 18:09.53. Meanwhile MDI finished 4th in the Team Results

The Top 10 Team Results were

  1.  Bonny Eagle - 91
  2. Harwood Union High School - 92
  3. Cumberland High School - 148
  4. MDI - 192
  5. Marshwood High School - 196
  6. Gorham High School - 276
  7. Bangor High School - 292
  8. Orono High School - 340
  9. Cape Elizabeth - 349
  10. Mount Blue High School - 373

To see all the individual girls results click HERE

2021 Festival of Champions - Girls Seeded Race

The 2021 Festival of Champions was held on Saturday, October 2nd at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Here are photos from the Girls Seeded Race
Categories: Articles, High School Cross Country, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top