Orono White Sisters Finish 1 & 2 MDI Girls Finish 4th at Festival of Champions [PHOTOS]

The White Sisters from Orono finished 1st and 2nd in Saturday's Festival of Champions, with Sophomore Ruth White setting a new course record of 17:28.46 and her sister, Senior Nora White coming in 2nd with a time of 18:09.53. Meanwhile MDI finished 4th in the Team Results

The Top 10 Team Results were

Bonny Eagle - 91 Harwood Union High School - 92 Cumberland High School - 148 MDI - 192 Marshwood High School - 196 Gorham High School - 276 Bangor High School - 292 Orono High School - 340 Cape Elizabeth - 349 Mount Blue High School - 373

To see all the individual girls results click HERE