Orono White Sisters Finish 1 & 2 MDI Girls Finish 4th at Festival of Champions [PHOTOS]
The White Sisters from Orono finished 1st and 2nd in Saturday's Festival of Champions, with Sophomore Ruth White setting a new course record of 17:28.46 and her sister, Senior Nora White coming in 2nd with a time of 18:09.53. Meanwhile MDI finished 4th in the Team Results
The Top 10 Team Results were
- Bonny Eagle - 91
- Harwood Union High School - 92
- Cumberland High School - 148
- MDI - 192
- Marshwood High School - 196
- Gorham High School - 276
- Bangor High School - 292
- Orono High School - 340
- Cape Elizabeth - 349
- Mount Blue High School - 373
To see all the individual girls results click HERE
2021 Festival of Champions - Girls Seeded Race
The 2021 Festival of Champions was held on Saturday, October 2nd at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Here are photos from the Girls Seeded Race