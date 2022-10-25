Orono’s Lin White Named 2021-2022 NFHS State Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year

Orono High School Athletic Director, Mike Archer was notified today, October 25th that Lin White, the Orono Boys Cross Country Coach was named 2021-22 NFHS Maine State Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year!

In a letter from MIke Burnham and Mike Bisson the Executive Director and the Assistant Director of the Maine Principals' Association they said

"It is with excitement that we inform you that your Boys Cross Country Coach, Lin White, has been selected as the 2021-2022 NFHS State Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year! Coach White was selected from a pool of many outstanding boys cross country coaches and it is a pleasure to be able to recognize him with this honor.

In addition to being selected as the Maine Coach of the Year, Coach White may also move forward into the pool of state awardees from the other seven Section 1 states to be considered for Section 1 Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year and possibly for consideration as the National Coach of the Year. "