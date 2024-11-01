TICKET TV: Oxford Hills Vikings Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Football

The Oxford Hills Vikings visit the Bangor Rams in varsity football on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUE, 10/29/2024, 5 PM, SOCCER-G, ELLSWORTH @ HERMON
TUE, 10/29/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-G, SKOWHEGAN @ BANGOR
WED, 10/30/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-B, PRESQUE ISLE @ JOHN BAPST
FRI, 11/1/2024, 7 PM, FOOTBALL, OXFORD HILLS @ BANGOR
SAT, 11/2/2024, 12 PM, SOCCER-G, BRUNSWICK @ BANGOR
SAT, 11/2/2024, 4 PM, FOOTBALL, M.A. @ JOHN BAPST
SAT, 11/2/2024, 7 PM, SOCCER-G, ELLSWORTH @ JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

