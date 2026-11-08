Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Green Bay Packers scored 21 points off four New England Patriots turnovers to roll to a 45-27 win on Sunday.

Green Bay's receivers had a huge day, with Christian Watson catching seven passes for 171 yards and a TD and Matthew Golden finishing with 10 catches for 164 yards and a score. Kaleb Johnson ran for a touchdown and Savion Williams had a TD catch as Green Bay finished with 478 total yards. The Packers hadn’t scored 45 or more points and had 450 or more yards since Nov. 11, 1962 at Philadelphia.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney had a pair of interceptions and Evan Williams also had a pick.

Green Bay entered the day last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 60.6 yards per game, but finished with 129 yards on the ground.

The Packers (6-3) got plenty of help from the Patriots (5-4) as they built a 24-7 lead en route to their fifth win in six games.

New England's Drake Maye took a step backward after weeks of steady play, throwing three interceptions while completing 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Maye had thrown just one pick in his previous four games.

The Patriots set a franchise record for points allowed at Gillette Stadium, which opened in 2002. New England hadn't given up 45 points in the regular season since a 45-7 loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 26, 1993.

Maye made questionable decisions on all three of his turnovers in the first half. Two of them set up Packers touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson, Efton Chism and Mack Hollins all had TD catches for the Patriots. Stevenson also had a fumble that set up Watson’s score before leaving with a knee injury late third quarter.

DeMario Douglas caught five passes for 102 yards.

The Packers led 24-14 at halftime, then drove down the field on the opening possession of the second half. Love punctuated the seven-play, 70-yard drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Williams.

New England rookie Karon Prunty was in coverage on the score after Carlton Davis III suffered a knee injury in the second quarter.

Gillette Stadium was full of energy before the game as the Patriots celebrated members of their 2016 team — including an appearance by Tom Brady in the Fox broadcast booth — to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their record comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

It quickly dissipated after the Patriots opened with a penalty, followed on the next play by Maye throwing the ball into traffic and being intercepted by McKinney at the New England 14.

Two plays later, Love easily found the end zone on a scramble and the Packers jumped in front 7-0.

Green Bay never trailed.

Injuries

Packers: Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper left early in the first quarter with a chest injury. Running back Josh Jacobs left later in the quarter with a hand injury. ... Wide receiver Bo Melton was evaluated for a concussion.

Patriots: Left guard Ben Brown (knee) limped off a few plays after Davis late in the second quarter. ... Special teamer Brenden Schooler exited with a hamstring injury. ... Left tackle Will Campbell walked off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Packers' receiving duo has rare achievement

Watson and Golden became the first Packers teammates to have 150 or more receiving yards and a touchdown catch since Don Hutson and Andy Uram did it in 1942.

Up next

Packers: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Patriots: Travel to Germany to play Detroit next Sunday in Munich.